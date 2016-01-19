The best locations for your TV

These days TVs are present in most homes, owing mostly to their affordability and functionality. It’s a device that has undergone immense transformation over the past decades. In the time of our parents and grandparents TVs were black and white, offered limited entertainment around scheduled times, paid little regard to aesthetics, as well as being bulky and heavy. They were not ubiquitous in households as they were prohibitively expensive, meaning few had the means to access them.

The colour TV made its first appearance in 1954 and from then onwards TVs evolved rapidly. Nowadays TVs are available in LED, curved, 3D, 4K and flat-screen, providing images that seem so real. The evolution hasn't stopped and never will as technology seeks to improve them every year.

Thanks to technological advancements and lowered costs, many homes now own more than one TV so we've put together a guide for best to put them.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!