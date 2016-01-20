The Seductive Mediterranean Home

In designing this beautiful Mediterranean house, Barcelona based firm Brick Construccio had symmetry and refinement at the fore of the interior planning process. Intended as a spacious domain for a growing family, the new interiors display strong ties with its Mediterranean context while at the same time presenting itself as a home of outstanding modernity.

Internally, a careful balancing act has played out, as we see in-trend modern finishes stand defiantly alongside the home's original rustic features. Outside, there is an amazing new space that is equipped with facilities that cater for almost any event. Entertaining, dining and play spaces for the little ones help provide a harmonious set up for the family that will never live a dull moment.

Let's take a look around!