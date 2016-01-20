The Seductive Mediterranean Home

In designing this beautiful Mediterranean house, Barcelona based firm Brick Construccio had symmetry and refinement at the fore of the interior planning process. Intended as a spacious domain for a growing family, the new interiors display strong ties with its Mediterranean context while at the same time presenting itself as a home of outstanding modernity.
Internally, a careful balancing act has played out, as we see in-trend modern finishes stand defiantly alongside the home's original rustic features. Outside, there is an amazing new space that is equipped with facilities that cater for almost any event. Entertaining, dining and play spaces for the little ones help provide a harmonious set up for the family that will never live a dull moment.
Let's take a look around!
Welcome to the Habitatge Parafrugell – a home certain to make you yearn after a Mediterranean holiday! The architects and designers leaned strongly on traditional Mediterranean architectural influences and elements, but combined this with modern features. Here we can see the barrel-tile roof, which is nearly synonymous with the prevailing style of the region. It lends a nostalgic and aesthetically pleasing appearance to the terracotta-coloured home.
Square and rectangular shapes had been employed for the windows and sliding doors, as opposed to the traditional arched style. This modern twist adds interest and contrast in the building’s design.
Possibly the most important room in any Mediterranean home is the kitchen. The design of this kitchen gives the impression of a well organised and hassle free setting. Clean, unbroken lines for the cabinets show off the skilled craft-work of the tradesmen, as well as the heightened attention to detail from Brick Construccio.
A simple neutral scheme and soft details found within the living room strikes a chord with us here at homify. We love how the modern shades of soft cream and pale grey play off wonderfully against the sandstone brick archways.
Rather than being scattered all across the room, the seating is clustered into the one spot, with the huge multi-seater sofa taking centre stage. This is somewhere we'd very much like to be and can imagine ourselves lounging here every night.
If you want to learn how to create a special sense of romance inside your bedroom, then look no further than the one captured here. Creating of a romantic vibe does not require any serious remodelling, just a well considered vision.
The modern décor established in the rest of the home is continued here. However, this bedroom has a softer and more feminine appeal. The gold infused blackout drapes immediately evoke romance, while the neutral colours and simple patterns on the bedding give the room maturity.
The idea behind the bathroom layout was to create a functional setting where one or many members of the family could quickly use the space during the morning rush. At the same time, there was a desire for the bathroom to feel both sleek and soothing during times when someone wants to relax.
Overall, everything found inside this modern bathroom has a refined sense of artisan sensibility, from the amazing walk-in shower unit, to the hand-crafted vanity mirrors and joinery, as well as the hugely proportioned bathtub.
In the warmer months there’s nothing better than inviting the extended family and close friends over for a day in the sunshine. It seems like this home is hosting some kind of event every weekend, no matter the occasion!
Providing a diverse space for entertaining was always high on the agenda for the design of the outdoor area and we can see that the space has a lot to offer. A full dining experience for six or more is available, with those dining able to feast on fresh pizza thanks to the wood-fire oven.
There's another smaller outdoor space found up on the balcony on the first level. This balcony is tailored towards quieter occasions when a smaller group can gather for drinks and conversation. Contrasting against the building’s rustic sandstone exterior, the owners have chosen a sleek, contemporary outdoor furniture set-up.
This is a fitting image to end out tour, showing the home's unique décor of modern meets Mediterranean influences, as well as the picture perfect outdoor entertainment area beyond.
