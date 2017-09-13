​Tips to modernise old apartments

It is a recurring theme throughout Europe: old structures that enjoy immense popularity due to their exquisite architecture, yet need a little bit of guidance in terms of modern-day style. The design traditions of classicism and art nouveau, which are reflected in the façades of these buildings, are also mirrored in the interior spaces. Considering the fact that the real-estate world of the olden days was quite simple, it’s no wonder that a lot of old buildings have peculiar layouts, thin walls and bad insulation. That’s why we bring you these design tips to help you make the most of an old building’s potential.

See for yourself how our experts use modern concepts to underline the traditional architecture of old buildings.