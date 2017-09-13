​A dream home for a modern family

Today’s homify 360° piece takes us to Germany where Hamburg-based team Sieckmann Walther Architects are sharing one of their 2012 projects with us: a most modern family home that flaunts not only spacious layouts and contemporary touches throughout, but also a firm commitment to the outdoors and a fresh ambience.
Let’s get inspired!
Designed in the modern style, this house shows us how stylish a straightforward build can be – look how marvellous this cubic-shape structure is, with contrasting materials and textures ensuring that the exterior façade remains visually pleasing.
Here at the rear of the property, the house enjoys a very open style, ensuring a visual link with the fresh outdoors via generous glass doors and windows.
The same cubic shape catches our interests at the front, and even though this side is not as open as the rear (because of a little thing called ‘privacy’), we can still appreciate the contemporary cuteness of the façade, especially in the charming way it complements the lush garden touches all around it.
Back to the rear, where we feel more welcome. Here on the ground floor, we locate a kitchen, dining- and living space, a study, a small pantry and a guest bathroom. The areas have been laid out in an open-plan design, ensuring a fluid flow and spacious ambience.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
There’s no denying the spacious feeling on the inside, thanks to the double-high ceilings. Just see how splendid this lounging area links up with the lush-green garden outside, and how that open-riser staircase entices us to take a walk upstairs (which is where the children’s bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as the parents’ rooms, are situated).
Most definitely an appealing design that will inspire numerous modern-style lovers!
See why This revamped London home is the star of the street.