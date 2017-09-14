​10 Stunning Garden Seating Designs for Your Garden

From yellow plastic chairs to rattan furniture, one really is spoiled for choice in terms of additional touches to make a garden that much more appealing – and practical, of course. And what better touch to add to a garden than a comfy seating spot so that you (and your guests) can enjoy your outdoor space in style? Today we bring you 10 brilliant ideas to inspire outdoor seating, whether big or small, wood or stone, traditional or modern – there’s something here for everyone!
Normally a garden house looks like a little shed that’s used for storing tools and other things, but say goodbye to that concept and greet this stunning little structure that offers up a charming little seating- and dining spot. Best of all? It’s protected from harsh weather conditions, ensuring that an unexpected downpour (or harsh sun) doesn’t run your tea party.
Just wow – those rustic stone walls add the perfect touch to this traditional-style structure, and thanks to a generous opening, you can still enjoy the beauty of the surrounding gardens. And when it becomes time for relaxing, that corner couch with plush cushions is simply unbeatable.
This seating area becomes much more prominent due to its striking colours and lighting, both artificial and natural. Is there any better combination than turquoise and yellow to invoke a summer feeling? The mixture of benches and Acapulco chairs ensure comfy seating spots for all, while the sun sails help provide the necessary shading.
Of course we can’t ignore the classic pergola, especially one that’s been styled up such as this one. Large fabrics draped over the top add both shade and style, invoking a Mediterranean feeling in no time. Add in a perfect swimming pool and fresh-green garden, and we have one word for you: paradise.
We linger on the Mediterranean flavour a bit longer by introducing you to this stylish stunner. A structure from natural stone provides the right look while also ensuring adequate protection from wind, rain and sun. Beautiful biber roof tiles (a most popular option in Germany) add in some texture and pattern, while terracotta pots and plants, as well as an old bicycle, turn out to be the ideal garden accessories – apart from the plants and flowers, of course.
With the combination of blacks, browns and greys, this beautiful design enjoys a timeless look. But what really stands out here is that garden grass roof, severely upping this example’s freshness factor. Wooden benches (hanging from the ceiling) and a comfy lounger offer up seating options.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
For those who love to entertain big crowds outside, what do you think of this lovely option? A generous sofa in a square shape provides ample seating space, while an ethanol fire-pit also plays the part of a modern coffee table in the middle. And the winning touches? The beautiful and lush plants in the background.
The combination of natural wood with cream cushions here looks beautiful, especially as there are two styles of seats. One regular sofa offers support and ease of discussion, while the day bed, complete with shade, is beckoning us in for an afternoon nap.
This option enjoys popularity in the northern parts of Germany, which offers up a decent seating spot with lots of shade – very suitable for especially small gardens. And with a patterned and colourful cover, this seating option can be the best addition to your garden.
Another big idea for a small space: this captivating sofa design with canopy ensures some oriental flair for an outdoor spot. Thanks to its light weight and simple construction, it is perfect as a temporary seat, as it can be picked up and moved very easily.
Next up: 10 reasons why you need a Zen garden.