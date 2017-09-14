Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 Stunning Garden Seating Designs for Your Garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify GardenFurniture
From yellow plastic chairs to rattan furniture, one really is spoiled for choice in terms of additional touches to make a garden that much more appealing – and practical, of course. And what better touch to add to a garden than a comfy seating spot so that you (and your guests) can enjoy your outdoor space in style? Today we bring you 10 brilliant ideas to inspire outdoor seating, whether big or small, wood or stone, traditional or modern – there’s something here for everyone!

1. A garden house reinterpreted

Blokhutten, NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl
NuBuiten.nl

Normally a garden house looks like a little shed that’s used for storing tools and other things, but say goodbye to that concept and greet this stunning little structure that offers up a charming little seating- and dining spot. Best of all? It’s protected from harsh weather conditions, ensuring that an unexpected downpour (or harsh sun) doesn’t run your tea party.

2. Rustic and cosy

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

Just wow – those rustic stone walls add the perfect touch to this traditional-style structure, and thanks to a generous opening, you can still enjoy the beauty of the surrounding gardens. And when it becomes time for relaxing, that corner couch with plush cushions is simply unbeatable.

3. Fresh colours

Terraza Chill Out, DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz

DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo—Chelo Alcañíz
DyD Interiorismo - Chelo Alcañíz

This seating area becomes much more prominent due to its striking colours and lighting, both artificial and natural. Is there any better combination than turquoise and yellow to invoke a summer feeling? The mixture of benches and Acapulco chairs ensure comfy seating spots for all, while the sun sails help provide the necessary shading.

4. A touch of Ibiza

Un JARDIN DESIGN chez soi , E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille

E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN—Emilie Peyrille
E/P ESPACE DESIGN - Emilie Peyrille

Of course we can’t ignore the classic pergola, especially one that’s been styled up such as this one. Large fabrics draped over the top add both shade and style, invoking a Mediterranean feeling in no time. Add in a perfect swimming pool and fresh-green garden, and we have one word for you: paradise.

5. Mediterranean flair

Antike Baustoffe, Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein
Antik-Stein

We linger on the Mediterranean flavour a bit longer by introducing you to this stylish stunner. A structure from natural stone provides the right look while also ensuring adequate protection from wind, rain and sun. Beautiful biber roof tiles (a most popular option in Germany) add in some texture and pattern, while terracotta pots and plants, as well as an old bicycle, turn out to be the ideal garden accessories – apart from the plants and flowers, of course.

6. Focused on comfort

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

With the combination of blacks, browns and greys, this beautiful design enjoys a timeless look. But what really stands out here is that garden grass roof, severely upping this example’s freshness factor. Wooden benches (hanging from the ceiling) and a comfy lounger offer up seating options. 

From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

7. Space for all

Tropical Retreat , Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Tropical Retreat

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

For those who love to entertain big crowds outside, what do you think of this lovely option? A generous sofa in a square shape provides ample seating space, while an ethanol fire-pit also plays the part of a modern coffee table in the middle. And the winning touches? The beautiful and lush plants in the background.

8. Sunbathing made stylish

homify GardenFurniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

The combination of natural wood with cream cushions here looks beautiful, especially as there are two styles of seats. One regular sofa offers support and ease of discussion, while the day bed, complete with shade, is beckoning us in for an afternoon nap.

9. A Northern Germany alternative

Reihenhausgarten mit Teich, dirlenbach - garten mit stil
dirlenbach—garten mit stil

dirlenbach - garten mit stil
dirlenbach—garten mit stil
dirlenbach - garten mit stil

This option enjoys popularity in the northern parts of Germany, which offers up a decent seating spot with lots of shade – very suitable for especially small gardens. And with a patterned and colourful cover, this seating option can be the best addition to your garden.

10. An oriental touch

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design

Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design

Another big idea for a small space: this captivating sofa design with canopy ensures some oriental flair for an outdoor spot. Thanks to its light weight and simple construction, it is perfect as a temporary seat, as it can be picked up and moved very easily. 

Next up: 10 reasons why you need a Zen garden.

Decorate Your Home Like a Pro in a Non-Expensive Way
Which design would you pick for your garden?

