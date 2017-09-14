​Be inspired with this two-storey extension

When it comes to the need for additional indoor space (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t felt that need?), an extension is one of the most sought-after options. And why shouldn’t it be? Think about the multitude of options it adds to indoor style, as you get an additional room (sometimes more than one), yet it also alters the exterior design of your house.
Today’s homify 360° is a classic example of an extension, completed by Demirel, that added both space and style to an existing house – in fact, this one is a two-storey design that beautifully transformed a Chester family home into something memorable.
Let’s get inspired!
How open, welcoming and spacious is this rear side of the house? The generous glass doors that ensure a firm link between indoors and outdoors, beautifully connected to a spacious terrace that spills over into a fresh-green lawn and garden – such a dreamy design!
But what does it look like on the inside?
An open-plan kitchen, dining room and living area greets us, with all three areas beautifully flowing into one another and sharing in the same dazzling helping of incoming natural lighting.
What do you think of that charming backsplash of Mediterranean tiles adorning the cooking area?
Thanks to the versatility of wood (which is welcome in literally any design style), the dining area enjoys a stylish-yet-subtle look. Look how it adds character to the floor and furniture, and how the overall neutral colour palette ensures a clean and modern look, making the unique touches (like those wall-art pieces and lighting pendants) all the more prominent.
Over to the lounging area which, we discover now, also houses a delicate little working area / home office. Imagine yourself hard at work at that Scandinavian-style desk, and then taking a tea break by plopping down on the plush sofa (or classic-style armchair in striking orange) while enjoying the beautiful garden view.
Let’s scope out a few more images to up our inspiration levels.
