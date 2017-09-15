​How dark rooms can look brighter – 7 tips

Dark rooms need to be well lit. If the right light shines in every dark corner, the room can suddenly appear bright and friendly. But what if the room is not only dark but also quite small, with no floor space for lamps? This is why the right choice in lighting is so important.

For harmonious basic light, general illumination is provided, for example, in the form of a beautiful ceiling or pendant lamp. If you want to use it effectively for a lot of light, you can choose a pendant lamp with several lamps or a chandelier with many crystals. If the ceiling is low, the room can be visually stretched with a long pendant lamp. To ensure that the general lighting is suitable for daylight lighting as well as for romantic evenings, a dimmable switch is practical.

A spotlight as an additional light source next to the ceiling or pendant light is required wherever direct light is needed. This can be the reading corner, the dining area, the desk, a favourite spot to watch TV or the play corner. Flexibility of floor and panel lighting is particularly versatile. For example, a ceiling floodlight with an integrated screen lamp fulfils two tasks: it radiates a beautiful, indirect light upwards and, thus, brightens the dark room in a comfortable way, and at the same time the lamp provides direct lighting where it is needed. Especially in dark rooms, accent lighting is indispensable. With it, the dark room gets treated to a moody ambience. Thus, with the right lighting, wall art pieces or other forms of décor can become especially striking.