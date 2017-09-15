​The modern home that’s much sleeker than it looks

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from London-based firm Railing London Ltd, who took on a rather complex project: working on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades, as well as a Juliet balcony of a modern (and very eye-catching) residence.

But even though the exterior façade (with all the new railing additions) is most promising, it’s the interior style of this house that really took our breaths away – hence the reason for featuring it and sharing it with you today.

Let’s get inspired!