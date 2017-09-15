​The modern home that’s much sleeker than it looks

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from London-based firm Railing London Ltd, who took on a rather complex project: working on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades, as well as a Juliet balcony of a modern (and very eye-catching) residence.
But even though the exterior façade (with all the new railing additions) is most promising, it’s the interior style of this house that really took our breaths away – hence the reason for featuring it and sharing it with you today.
Let’s get inspired!
We immediately kick off on the inside, leading you to the staircase which features treads, risers and stringers clad in dark oak, LED lightning strips mounted under each step, and a framed glass balustrade.
Just see how prominent (one would almost use the word ‘futuristic’) these touches look in comparison to the other more classic and elegant furnishings and décor pieces, especially that dazzling wall mirror.
There’s really no shortage of legroom, especially here in the open-plan kitchen and dining area – just look at the abundance of space, made even more stunning by the subtle interior style. But what we really love is how the generous natural light floods indoors to cast a white glow just about everywhere, even in the more darkly toned kitchen in the background.
When was the last time you saw a study that looked so… official? The minimalism-meets-classic elegance is also in full swing here, choosing to focus on the absence of objects and the presence of clean space.
The door to the wine cellar (visible in one of our forthcoming pictures) and the partition wall to the study were manufactured in toughened glass. The same material was used for the balustrades around the rear terrace as well as the Juliet balcony, which can be seen quite stunningly here. For extra safety and a great look, the balustrades are topped with stainless steel cap rails.
Let’s enjoy a few more images for additional inspiration, shall we?
