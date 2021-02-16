​How to separate the kitchen from the living room

Nowadays, an open-plan kitchen is nothing new. However, whether or not that kitchen and adjoining room enjoy an easy flow is another matter. But a kitchen that shares its space with a living room just offers so much potential, especially in terms of entertaining, as a kitchen living area provides extra legroom for guests. The room also does not seem as cramped, as is often the case with stand-alone kitchens.

There are many possibilities to separate a kitchen and living room, like using a kitchen island, a table or a book shelf as a room divider. If you want a complete separation you can, of course, opt for a more permanent kitchen divider and also use an entire wall to firmly separate the cooking from the living space.

Today we explore some other options, including open-plan kitchen living room dividers, regarding this topic.



