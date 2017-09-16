​This Poole house is pretty perfect

Professional firm David James Architects & Associates Ltd is in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight. But before we get inspired by greatness, let’s first delve into this project’s history.

David James Architects were appointed by Husen Developments Ltd to design this unique house. Strong lines, combined with an interesting mix of finishes, allow this remarkable structure to appear as a sculptural form emerging from the landscape. The house works in unity with the site and varying ground levels, and is orientated to take full advantage of the light and views over the garden. Extensive use of glazing enhances the harmony between the natural outside environment and the inside living space.

In addition to being visually stunning, the house is also quite the energy efficient abode to ensure a top-notch space for the family’s lifestyle.

Now, let’s get inspired…