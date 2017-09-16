​This Poole house is pretty perfect

Professional firm David James Architects & Associates Ltd is in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight. But before we get inspired by greatness, let’s first delve into this project’s history.
David James Architects were appointed by Husen Developments Ltd to design this unique house. Strong lines, combined with an interesting mix of finishes, allow this remarkable structure to appear as a sculptural form emerging from the landscape. The house works in unity with the site and varying ground levels, and is orientated to take full advantage of the light and views over the garden. Extensive use of glazing enhances the harmony between the natural outside environment and the inside living space.
In addition to being visually stunning, the house is also quite the energy efficient abode to ensure a top-notch space for the family’s lifestyle.
Now, let’s get inspired…
How breathtaking is this vision, with the super modern structure offsetting perfectly with the lush and fresh-green landscape out of which it seemingly emerges?
We can already tell just how dazzling those interior spaces are going to be, thanks to the generous glazing. And of course that spacious, bursting-with-potential terrace is pretty far from shabby!
The kitchen/ living area is located on the first floor, accessed from a landing bathed in natural light, forming a bridge over the cavernous double volume entrance hall.
The large open plan living/dining room features a vaulted ceiling and double-height glazing. A dividing wall dissects this impressive space, with a feature fireplace offering a focal point for both sides.
An impressive double-volume entrance space is flooded by natural light. The ground floor accommodation comprises a substantial gym, home cinema/games room, integral double garage and two double bedrooms.
As we can undoubtedly see, the internal layout is cleverly designed to optimise the site topography, with the living areas located on the upper floor taking full advantage of views over the garden and beyond.
The upper floor also houses the master bedroom suite, with his/hers dressing rooms, a private rear facing terrace, and en-suite bathroom. A guest suite and snug are located towards the front of the house with a shared terrace.
Let’s scope out a few more images for some extra inspiration, shall we?
