​Styling up large rooms

homify Modern living room
Without a style plan in place, it can be rather difficult getting a large and spacious room to look beautiful and welcoming – too much space can be a bad thing! 

Are the living room, dining room and kitchen grouped into one large layout, or are your ceilings way too high? Regardless of what it is that gives your room(s) a “too big” feeling, we can help. 

Let’s see what our options are…

1. Large rooms, large furniture

There is one big advantage about styling up a large space: no limits to the choice of furnishings. Yes, in that oversized living room, you can definitely treat yourself to some large, fluffy sofas, while a big bed is so welcome in a spacious bedroom. 

Even though “breathing space” is crucial in-between furniture and décor pieces, also ensure that your choice of chairs and tables don’t leave huge gaps all around them. Be sure to measure your room first before hitting the furniture shops.

2. Wonderfully warm wood

Wood is the ideal material to bring into a large room, whether it’s the flooring or furniture items. This natural material is extremely versatile, meaning it can fit perfectly into just about any style or design. And then we don’t even mention its cosy ambience that wonderfully reflects in each and every room. 

Remember: a dark wooden floor can help make a too-big room seem a little smaller.

3. Create comfort

To up a bed’s comfort levels we can add cushions and blankets, but what about the floor? To make a very large room seem more welcoming and soft, bring in some textiles. A deep-pile carpet is not only perfect for keeping feet warm, but also enhances a soft underfoot sensation. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

4. Shorten your walls (visually)

It’s not strange for some people to feel a little “lost” in a room with very high walls and ceilings, but luckily a few optical tricks exist to remedy that. To make the ceiling appear slightly lower, there are two possibilities: Firstly, the wall can only be painted to a certain height, as seen in our example. The upper, white surface then visually blends in with the ceiling, making the entire room seem slightly lower.

Secondly, choose dark colours to close the space in. This trick can be used for the ceiling as well as the walls: if the wall is painted in a dark red, blue or green, for example, this part of the room appears smaller or closer to us.

5. Use lots of textiles

Don’t forget that high ceilings also provide more potential for decorating. A canopy bed or long drapes are perfect elements that can make a bedroom seem more soft, inviting and not as large.

6. Room dividers

An open-plan kitchen that flows into a dining room or living space is a dream for some, yet a burden for others. So, if you want a bit more privacy in these rooms, then close them off with a stylish divider, such as a sliding door. Sliding doors are available in a multitude of different styles and designs nowadays.

7. Personal touches

You like to add your own, private touches to a small room, so why not a large one? This can be in the form of framed photos of family and friends on the side tables to art pieces against your walls that you painted/embroidered yourself – whatever takes your fancy. 

From inside to outside, see these 10 great sun protection solutions for your garden.

How would you make a very large room seem more cosy and inviting?

