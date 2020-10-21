Your browser is out-of-date.

​17 small pools perfect for small patios and gardens

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Most of us, when envisioning a swimming pool, see a great big design taking up lots of space in a yard or garden. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, for there are so many wonderfully designed splash pools, plunge pools, and mini swimming pools (even here in the UK) that you really don’t require a lot of legroom on your property. 

And on that note, let’s check out 17 small swimming pool designs to inspire you…  

1. Why is it good to have a pool?

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Garden Pool
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

A swimming pool is one of the outdoor elements that receive the most attention, and when it comes to hot temperatures, also one of the most important ones. After all, how many of us dream of taking a quick dip, even in a small pool, just to cool off when that sun starts scorching the earth? 

In addition, a pool serves as a decorative piece and can also enhance our health levels by giving us a quick workout. And let’s not forget how a pool can increase the value of a property.

2. The design

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Your pool’s design should be in harmony with the rest of your yard or garden. And luckily we can rely on plants, flowers and furniture to enhance the outdoor style of our homes. 

See how stunning this example is, with round shapes showing up in the pool, stepping stones and chairs – sometimes it’s the small things that make all the difference!

3. Outdoor shadows

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG GardenSwim baths & ponds
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG

design@garten GmbH & Co. KG
design@garten GmbH &amp; Co. KG
design@garten GmbH & Co. KG

A few factors need to be kept in mind when deciding on the best spot for your pool, and one of them is shadows. Do you really want to splash about in the shadows outside? Doing so in the glistening sun is much more fun, don’t you think? Besides, since you’re focused on a swimming pool for the garden, it increases the odds of you finding a more perfect (albeit smaller) location.

Just try to avoid areas like trees and buildings that provide a lot of shadows for most part of the day.

4. Create more legroom

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

Yes, you don’t need a lot of space to enjoy a pool, but adding unnecessary elements will only lead to you having even less legroom.

5. Keep it simple

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern pool
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

Although numerous shapes and designs exist for pools, sometimes a straightforward square, rectangle or round shape is the best – and they are also the most popular.

6. Safety first

Casa GG, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern pool Stone Brown
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

A pool is not just about relaxation. Keep in mind the type of material that surrounds the pool (it needs to be non slippery), a fence if you have little ones at home, and possibly even the depth.

7. Inside or outside?

homify Mediterranean style pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

A pool can be either inside or outside (or both, in some cases). Think very carefully about where you want to place yours and weigh up all the pros and cons.

8. High swimming

APARTAMENTO 2, Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores Pool
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores
Martins Valente Arquitetura e Interiores

A pool on the top floor of an apartment building can be a most lavish touch, but then some sturdy fencing surrounding the pool and deck area is a must.

9. Many materials

披露山のゲストハウス, 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS 小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS Modern pool
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS
小林福村設計事務所／KOBAYASHIFUKUMURA ARCHITECTS

Although wood isn’t a material that is usually included in pool designs, don’t forget how warm, charming and cosy a few timber elements can make a splashing spot seem.

10. Plants

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern pool
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Don’t forget about plants and flowers that can beautifully enhance your swimming area.

11. Lighting

Дом AUS, INT2architecture INT2architecture Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Just like indoors, lighting fixtures around your pool can create a mood and set up a certain ambience for swim time.

12. The depth

Coronas de piscina en tosca, Artosca Artosca Pool
Artosca

Artosca
Artosca
Artosca

Do you want to merely cool off in your pool or practice your breaststroke? This needs to be considered before you choose your pool’s depth and length, as it will obviously influence whether you’re going to enjoy a small swimming pool, a plunge pool, or something else…


13. A design that complements

Piscinas Lúdicas en Gresite | Pools in Gresite, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
INBECA Wellness Equipment

INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment
INBECA Wellness Equipment

Be sure that the pool you choose complements your house’s façade, as well as the surrounding areas. You don’t want your cooling-off spot to be an eyesore, right?

14. A pool that plays along

Casa GL53, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Mediterranean style pool
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This example is fantastic in showing us how a pool’s design can be made to fit into its terrain – long and slim. This is another reason why it’s important to make use of a pool/spa professional in your quest for the perfect pool. 

15. Delicate details

Residencia Armenia, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Pool
Superficie Actual

Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual
Superficie Actual

No two pools need to be alike. Have a look at this exquisite design with its mosaic tiles and very shallow edge, which can almost give the impression of walking on water!

16. Something different

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

This design, due to both its glass sides and size, really impresses us! How would this look in your back yard?

17. Something hot

Skargards Panel - Der traditionelle Hot Tub aus Schweden, Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland Pool
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland
Skargards Hot Tubs Deutschland

Our list wouldn’t be complete without a mentioning of a hot tub, which is also, in some way, a splash pool, right? This creation features a heating system which can be perfect for keeping that water temperature a desired level. 


The disadvantages of a small swimming pool

Swimming Pool Aqua Platinum Projects Classic style pool Swimming Pool,Swimming Pools,Aqua Platinum,Pool,Outdoor Pool,Stunning,Isle of Wight,Prestige,High End,Sunshine,Bespoke,Design
Aqua Platinum Projects

Swimming Pool

Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects
Aqua Platinum Projects

• Whether you have a plunge pool or a simple mini swimming pool, it’s going to require upkeep costs (like pool chemicals, testing equipment, etc.).

• Swimming pools use large quantities of water (some more than others), which will have an effect on your utilities bill. 

• Keeping even a small pool in excellent condition requires maintenance in the form of regular cleaning, backwashing, keeping an eye on chemical levels, etc. 

Which of these small-yet-stylish mini swimming pools do you fancy?

