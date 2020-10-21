​17 small pools perfect for small patios and gardens

Most of us, when envisioning a swimming pool, see a great big design taking up lots of space in a yard or garden. However, that doesn’t have to be the case, for there are so many wonderfully designed splash pools, plunge pools, and mini swimming pools (even here in the UK) that you really don’t require a lot of legroom on your property.

And on that note, let’s check out 17 small swimming pool designs to inspire you…