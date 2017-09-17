​The open and welcoming ambience of Creekside Residence

Our homify 360° for today takes us across the pond to California where Feldman Architecture from San Francisco share one of their prime portfolio pieces with us known as ‘Creekside Residence’. But before we delve into the imagery, first a little project info…

The clients for this space, a pair of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs, approached Feldman Architecture seeking a unique home for both working and playing for themselves and their three active boys. They chose the property for its exceptional character and placement—in Palo Alto—an existing ranch-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a generous front yard, and a seasonal creek running through the rear of the property.

Right, lets add some pictures to our running commentary…