​The open and welcoming ambience of Creekside Residence

Our homify 360° for today takes us across the pond to California where Feldman Architecture from San Francisco share one of their prime portfolio pieces with us known as ‘Creekside Residence’. But before we delve into the imagery, first a little project info…
The clients for this space, a pair of Silicon Valley serial entrepreneurs, approached Feldman Architecture seeking a unique home for both working and playing for themselves and their three active boys. They chose the property for its exceptional character and placement—in Palo Alto—an existing ranch-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac with a generous front yard, and a seasonal creek running through the rear of the property.
Right, lets add some pictures to our running commentary…
The existing home had endured a series of additions and alterations over the years that resulted in awkward spaces and confused aesthetics. For the remodel, the architects retained the footprint of the existing house and opened it up to form the basis of the public areas, including the kitchen, living room, and dining room.
Today, these spaces open up to an outdoor patio and eating area, merging in to the rear yard and creek beyond. The dining room projects into the rear yard as a glass box surrounded by landscape, creating an ideal space for enjoying time with family and friends, as well as conducting professional business meetings.
At the centre of the home, a glass entry passage separates the public and private spaces. It draws the family and visitors into the home and through to the sanctuary of the rear yard. This space, which provides a clear divide between public and private, helps the clients balance their live/work dynamic.
The private wing is a modern, two-story addition. The master bedroom, which is located on the ground floor, is directly connected to the backyard greenery, while the boys’ upstairs rooms have a treehouse-like feel.
The finished palette is quite subtle to ensure adequate leftover room for the clients’ vast book collection at the interior, as well as include the natural beauty of the surrounding gardens flowing inside. The white polished concrete floors with radiant heating allow the family to seamlessly move barefoot from inside to outside, creating not only a truly inviting home, but also a fresh ambience that seamlessly transitions between indoors and outdoors.
And speaking of outdoors, how amazing is this dining area that not only affords the family ample legroom to engage in family-building activities and meals, but also first-class views of the surrounding gardens? Now that’s architecture done right!
Up next: The Kensal Green maisonette with truly dazzling decor.