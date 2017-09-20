Your browser is out-of-date.

Easy peasy (and cheap) ways to add style to your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
We know you admire the fabulous designs here on homify on a regular basis, whether it’s a neatly renovated bathroom, an eye-catching patio complete with furniture and decorative pieces, or simply an inviting living room beckoning you for a sit-down with a cup of tea and a good friend. But did you also know that you do not need to make use of a humongous budget or a seasoned professional to achieve similar stylish results? ‘Tis true! And these tips prove it…

1. Intricate scatter cushions can immediately boost an old (and cheap) couch’s appearance, as well as the entire room’s ambience.

Loaf's NEW clever linen fabric range Loaf HouseholdAccessories & decoration scatter,linen,new,water-resistant,hand-stitched,feather-filled
2. Don’t underestimate the power of scent; treat your room to a spa-like vibe with an aroma oil diffuser.

Home Scent Fragranced Candles homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Home Scent Fragranced Candles

3. Hang up some string lights and enjoy eye-catching illumination, inside or outside.

Cotton balls lights, Qule Qule Nursery/kid's roomLighting
4. A few mirrors on the wall is all it takes to create space and reflect natural lighting.

Marsten mirrors homify Dressing roomMirrors
Marsten mirrors

5. A plush pillow or three instantly conjures up seating room for guests on the patio outside.

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
6. Install a clothing rod under a shelf to add extra hanging space.

Galeriehaus im Dünenwald, Möhring Architekten Möhring Architekten Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands
7. A bench at the foot of your bed? Extra storage, seating and also a fashionable décor piece.

Family Home, Ruth Noble Interiors Ruth Noble Interiors Scandinavian style bedroom
Family Home

8. Speaking of storage, did you know ottomans can do more than seat your guests or play the part of coffee tables?

Living Room SWM Interiors & Sourcing Ltd Modern living room Sofa,ottoman,floor lamp,ceiling shade,rug
Living Room

9. Thanks to easily removable wallpaper, your home’s style can be transformed as often as you wish.

The Precious Malachit Pixers Modern style bedroom Turquoise colors,Pixers,wallmural
The Precious Malachit

10. Who said plastic is out? Convincing fake plants need no water and only the occasional dusting.

Die Yucca - Zimmerpflanze des Monats Januar, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Living roomAccessories & decoration
11. Invite the sun in (when it’s out) with soft, see-through curtains – the brighter a room, the bigger and better it looks.

Vibrant Curtains Spacio Collections Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile Yellow
Vibrant Curtains

12. Smaller rug designs (ironically) cramp a room; thus, buy one that covers the entire floor.

English Rose_Purple Haze Knots Rugs Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
English Rose_Purple Haze

13. Stick (or paint) on a headboard to save lots of money, yet still enjoy a stylish add-on piece.

Bed headboard Vaibhav Patel & Associates Asian style bedroom Engineered Wood Multicolored
Bed headboard

14. Disguise that ugly table with a striking tablecloth – so easy!

Beautiful, Light Kitchen Extension In London, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern dining room
Beautiful, Light Kitchen Extension In London

But wait, there’s more! See these Cheap and easy DIY garden projects.

​The kitchen: 10 great ideas for walls
What other style tips can you think of that won’t wreck a budget?

