The unconventional beach shack

Escaping to the seaside is one of the greatest ways to take some time out and inject a little relaxation into a busy and hectic life. No matter where you choose to go, there is always something special about the quaint village lifestyle, which can only be found by the ocean.
Today on homify we are travelling to the Isle of Wight, in the UK’s south. Just off the coast of Portsmouth, this island makes an ideal getaway and recreational retreat. Thanks to the team at The Manser Practice, the owners of a small plot of land were able to transform their space into a compact and stylish holiday house. Making the most of their two-way sloping site, the architects have effortlessly created a home that suits the existing architectural vernacular within the area, with a contemporary and striking twist. Thanks to an ingenious design, Jago House received a 2007 Wood Awards Commendation.
Check out the rest of this property by taking a peek at the images below, and start planning your next seaside escape.
This exciting and bold exterior is a brilliant example of a new build seaside home that perfectly blends into its surroundings with ease and style. The small and compact home is decorated in a blue and golden timber to coordinate with the surrounding designs, while feeling individual and unique. As this dwelling was built on a steeply sloping block, the architects were able to utilise the outlook of the home, and construct a property that maximises daylight, and privacy.
Moving into the interior living space and we glimpse the stylish design, which has been almost entirely constructed from uncut birch-faced plywood boards. This interior helps to evoke the feeling of the seaside and coordinate with many of the other timber beach huts and houses in the area. Along with the practicality of this ingenious construction method, the interior plywood provides a warmth to the home, and with the addition of a timber frame, the home was able to avoid any wet trades in its creation, accelerating assembly of the home.
As we take a closer look at the kitchen we can see how well all the component of the kitchen have been integrated into the home, and create a fully-functioning dwelling. Continuing with the birch plywood, the kitchen embraces a warm tone, with the sink located in the central island, in order to maximise views when in use. Hanging pendant lights make a statement and evoke a nautical aesthetic, while the smaller lights upon the adjacent wall mirror the style and create continuity. Downlights are also used to illuminate the space, and they are subtly located on the ceiling beams, emitting a soft but effective glow. The kitchen island also encompasses a small overhang, perfect for a barstool or two when wanting to gather or enjoy an informal meal.
Taking a closer look at the dining spaceand entry to the staircase, we are able to see the way light blue hues have been coordinated throughout the residence. The exterior door with porthole is a statement item within the space, while the different coloured dining chairs are a beautiful inclusion within the room. To create plentiful and convenient storage, the joinery from the kitchen has been carried along the side wall, imparting a serviceable console, which is practical and yet stylish.
Here we take a peek at the spiral staircase that wonderfully links the two levels with ease. This staircase is not only a space saving piece of furniture, but it looks brilliantly playful and coordinates perfectly with the other domestic elements. The steps are fabricated from lengths of timber, and are a few shades darker than the contrasting walls. The cold metal pole which the steps wind around is a nice departure from the soft and warm timber abundant throughout the home.
Nearing the end of our tour of this exciting Isle of Wight home, we peek into the master bedroom, which is replete with plenty of storage space, and a neutral welcoming aesthetic. Two simple seaside style chairs bright a little colour and contrast into the space, while the walls are white, and downlights illuminate the space with ease.
A quick gander at the bathroom gives us a glimpse at the stylishly neutral green tones used to evoke a sense of cleanliness and comfort. The essence of this home is seaside sophistication, and that is effortlessly exuded when taking a look at the bathroom. The walls are glossy and easy to clean, while the room is complete with all the necessary modern conveniences.
