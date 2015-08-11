The unconventional beach shack

Escaping to the seaside is one of the greatest ways to take some time out and inject a little relaxation into a busy and hectic life. No matter where you choose to go, there is always something special about the quaint village lifestyle, which can only be found by the ocean.

Today on homify we are travelling to the Isle of Wight, in the UK’s south. Just off the coast of Portsmouth, this island makes an ideal getaway and recreational retreat. Thanks to the team at The Manser Practice, the owners of a small plot of land were able to transform their space into a compact and stylish holiday house. Making the most of their two-way sloping site, the architects have effortlessly created a home that suits the existing architectural vernacular within the area, with a contemporary and striking twist. Thanks to an ingenious design, Jago House received a 2007 Wood Awards Commendation.

Check out the rest of this property by taking a peek at the images below, and start planning your next seaside escape.