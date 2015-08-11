Siamese twins

Throughout these two homes, keen and astute attention to detail can be seen. Here we glimpse the exterior of the property with a protruding window. The timber cladding is continued along the sides of the overhang, as well as underneath. This gives the almost minimalist exterior a point of interest, and imparts a sense of modernity into the structure.

Enjoyed taking a brief look at this home? If you would like more, check out this other project: A house with a reflection.