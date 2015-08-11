Siamese twins

The Cedar Lodges are a pair of semi-detached contemporary timber and zinc clad homes in the town of Winchester, Hampshire. Designed by Adam Knibb Architecture, these self-contained dwellings include two bedrooms, one bathroom, living room, kitchen, plus under cover parking. Contemporary in their form and design, the homes have been wonderfully adapted to sympathise with the surrounding architectural vernacular. Featuring pitched roofs and simple rectangular forms, they are easily able to contribute to the neighbouring style, without feeling out of place or gaudy. Timber cladding has been employed for the façade, and will silver and age over time, again increasing the home’s subtlety. To check out the interior of these striking and space saving abodes, take a look below, and get some inspiration for your home today.
Replacing an existing garage, these two new dwellings accommodate two bedrooms, one bathroom, domestic living space, and an area for parking underneath the dual properties. This parking has been implemented as an ideal way to include car space, while making the most of the south facing aspect for amenity spaces. The timber and zinc clad exterior provides a striking effect, while ensuring the dwellings are not too dissimilar in tone and scale from their neighbouring homes. In addition the vertical cedar cladding that has been used will grey and weather over time imparting a silvery, and unobtrusive element. The homes follow a standard shape and form, which mirrors many of the dwellings in the surrounding area. The pitched roof contains south facing glazing for the upper floor, which ensures privacy, while also maximising natural light, and avoiding overheating. The single window shown leads into the living room, again ensuring privacy for the occupants and neighbours.
Moving in to the interior domestic spaces, it is surprising how spacious and open the room feels. With a complete kitchen boasting a statement kitchen island, the area is functional as well as sophisticatedly stylish. The island has been fashioned from one piece of granite, and injects a sense of opulence into the cooking zone, as well as providing an informal dining space. The colour scheme within this room is predominately white. The timber doors and floorboards provides a nice contrast, while the furniture is a light birch or white hue, to match and coordinate within the room. Downlights ensure maximum illumination to the kitchen, white statement pendant lights have been chosen for the cosy living areas.
Taking a peek into the living room, we see the centrepiece of the space, the wood burner. Having this wood burner is a key fixture in ensuring the room and inviting during the wintertime. The ultra-cute sofa is a brilliant injection of personality and cheerfulness for the space, giving a light hearted aesthetic, perfect for the young residents. Moreover, we get a brief look at the staircase that bends up and around, into the first floor, and is carpeted for comfort and style.
Upstairs, the master suite is filled with light, while the gabled glazing ensures privacy for the room. The side window is a smart addition that prevents the room from feeling closed in, and can be opened to let in the cool summer breeze. Again a clean and crisp white colour scheme has been implemented to give a spacious sense of airiness, and to further this, white bedlinen is used, giving the sense of a beautifully open and tranquil sleeping space.
Throughout these two homes, keen and astute attention to detail can be seen. Here we glimpse the exterior of the property with a protruding window. The timber cladding is continued along the sides of the overhang, as well as underneath. This gives the almost minimalist exterior a point of interest, and imparts a sense of modernity into the structure.
