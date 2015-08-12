The wedding cake house

Blending contemporary design with traditional and heritage architecture is no easy feat. Thanks to the team at XUL Architecture, this large three storey terraced house in North London has been given a fresh lease on life, and a thorough refurbishment. A new luxury rear extension is the stand out feature for this renovated home, providing a reorganised living, dining, and kitchen space. In addition, the new outdoor terrace is perfectly positioned to make the most of the open plan living, and is serviced by three large glass sliding doors, which maximise natural illumination.
To take a look inside this striking and stunning property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home renovation or update.
As we take a look at the new rear extension, we are able to see the new and fabulous light-filled living space. The cube-like form of the new addition brings a sense of contemporary style to the heritage property, and imparts much needed modern amenity within the dwelling. The bright white render works to contrast against the brown brick, and does not try to blend in, but rather makes a stylish statement. The wide sliding glass doors are a great addition to the space, maximising light into the home, while acting as easy access between the interior and exterior.
The kitchen is a wonderful example of a stylishly sleek cooking space. Incorporating white joinery with a contrasting timber breakfast far and preparation space, the room is open and airy, perfect for cooking, entertaining, and formal dining.
Natural light is again maximised through the use of a huge skylight. This ceiling opens up the room, and allows a sense of connection with the outside world. The space is perfect for entraining, it is light, welcoming, large, and the sliding doors allow the outdoor terrace to become an extended living area, brilliant for warm summer nights and fancy soirees. As the space has been opened up so successfully, light has been allowed into even the darker internal areas that would have originally been quite shadowy.
This image lets us take a look from the front room straight into the back garden. The refurbishment of this property has modernised this dwelling and opened up the space, ensuring the living areas are useable and practical. The former layout and floorplan provided living space with closed-off living spaces, and by opening up the different zones, movement is created throughout the area. The floorboards are a raw satin finish, again evoking modernity and style, while a white colour scheme injects cleanliness and serenity. Finally built in bookshelves offer the perfect space to store reading material, as well as objet d’art, curios, and decorative ornamentation.
This home has undergone a complete transformation, the new spaces within the dwelling are contemporary and sleek, while many hints of the older original remain. In this image we are given a glimpse into the rear living area that incorporates the new extension, as well as many original features and elements. The standout heritage feature that has been retained here is the decorative fireplace and mantel. Coordinating this item into the new modern surrounds has been done with style and poise. The vaulted ceiling includes subtle lighting that effortlessly blends the new with the old, and the mounted television adds a sense of modern amenity to the living space.
Taking a final look at the bathroom space within the home, we are again greeted with a fusion of styles that work together to create an interesting and intriguing room. This bathroom is stylishly unique, owing in part to the statement vanity and twin basins that frame the room, and impart an antiquity into the space. The mosaic tiled wall adds a hint of eclectic opulence, and the sleek fixtures inject luxury and style into the room.
