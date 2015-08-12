The wedding cake house

Blending contemporary design with traditional and heritage architecture is no easy feat. Thanks to the team at XUL Architecture, this large three storey terraced house in North London has been given a fresh lease on life, and a thorough refurbishment. A new luxury rear extension is the stand out feature for this renovated home, providing a reorganised living, dining, and kitchen space. In addition, the new outdoor terrace is perfectly positioned to make the most of the open plan living, and is serviced by three large glass sliding doors, which maximise natural illumination.

To take a look inside this striking and stunning property, check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your home renovation or update.