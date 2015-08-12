Harrow home gets a modest single-storey extension

There are certain instances when renovating or refurbishing a home when you truly need the help and advice of a professional architect.

This home in Greater London was in desperate need of an extension, and thanks to the team at London Building Renovation, is now a stylishly large and spacious dwelling. When Kevin at London Building Renovation first looked at the provisional plans, he was horrified with the poor use of space. So, a local architect was brought in to rearrange the layout and provide an updated design.

Luxury fittings and fixtures were employed to increase the home’s feeling of tasteful opulence, and the result is a stunning, in-keeping design that has increased the value and functionality of the property.

To check out the project in closer detail, take a look at the images below and find some tips and tricks for your next home renovation!