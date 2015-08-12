Harrow home gets a modest single-storey extension

There are certain instances when renovating or refurbishing a home when you truly need the help and advice of a professional architect.
This home in Greater London was in desperate need of an extension, and thanks to the team at London Building Renovation, is now a stylishly large and spacious dwelling. When Kevin at London Building Renovation first looked at the provisional plans, he was horrified with the poor use of space. So, a local architect was brought in to rearrange the layout and provide an updated design.
Luxury fittings and fixtures were employed to increase the home’s feeling of tasteful opulence, and the result is a stunning, in-keeping design that has increased the value and functionality of the property.
To check out the project in closer detail, take a look at the images below and find some tips and tricks for your next home renovation!
Taking a look at the new home extension we get a glimpse of the stylish attention-to-detail the architect and builders have achieved. In this image the 6-pane bi-fold doors are open, which allows us to see the spaciousness of the new construction.
The bricks have been carefully matched to the existing building, giving a sense of continuity to the residence. Furthermore, the ground-floor addition is entirely slated and has a continuous aluminium gutter for a very clean appearance.
As we enter the kitchen we see the stylish sophistication of the brand new cooking space. This area features underfloor heating and sleek fitting-free joinery.
Not seen in this image is the additional utility room and toilet, which add to the practicality and functionality of the space. The countertops are sleek black marble, evoking opulence and luxury within the home.
Taking a look at the kitchen from a different angle, we're presented with a glimpse of the colourful glass splashback. The client had chosen a lime green hue to complement the garden outside, as well as contrasting against the dark slate floor and bright white colour scheme.
Also seen in this image is the skylight, which has been introduced to maximise natural light and ensure the kitchen corner does not become dark and shadowy. The architect had originally planned to install an extremely expensive set of fixed lights but, due to budget restraints, this was unfeasible. Instead, the builders invented fixed panes of roof lights complete with self-designed and installed gutter system. This brings a huge amount of illumination into the room without the need for additional lighting.
Truly the icing on this stylish cake, these bi-fold doors take this extension to the next level, providing an area that not only looks fabulous, but functions in a usable and liveable way. This 6-pane bi-fold door system brings the outside ‘in’, adding a cohesive connectivity with the garden beyond.
Perfect for entertaining, these doors completely open the wall between the dining/living space and the terraced patio outside. It's easy to imagine hosting a stylish get-together with friends during the summer months. Simply open up the doors, and watch the space become an area ready for any enjoyable shindig or soirée.
Taking one final look at the new extension and we're able to get a good look at the living space. The compact area has been well designed, with a television mounted to the wall, as well as a large modular sofa, which accommodates individuals resting, relaxing, or socialising.
The lime green colour scheme of the kitchen is again followed through in the living space. Throw cushions and a shag rug are used to provide a bright burst of colour and inject vivacity into the space.
To take a look at another great British project, check out: A modern West London home refurbishment.