A home with soul

This two storey house forms part of a former 19th century manor residence in the village of Illogan, north of Redruth, Cornwall. This dwelling is spacious and luxurious, with a hint of country charm and rustic charisma. Although this property boasts a private driveway, front and side gardens, and two medium sized sheds, the home was missing a key element of liveability. The team at Crayon were appointed by the owner to provide a full reordering of the ground floor rooms, including the bathroom and utility area. In addition, they were to include a small side extension and storage room, offering the home protection from the elements, while still maximising natural light. The result is a stylish and in-keeping renovation of a refined and classic home. To tour the property further and get some inspiration for your abode, check out the outstanding images below.
Every home needs a good outdoor space to rest, relax, and take in a little fresh air. Be it a small balcony, large courtyard, or a patio area with garden such as this home in the small village of Illogan. In this image we see the stylish new covering for the outdoor terrace. In order to keep the natural light, and prevent the interior spaces from becoming dark, the roof is constructed from a transparent material. As the client intends to host children’s cooking classes, it was also important to have an outdoor sitting area that would be covered from the sun. This section of the roof is closed in, ensuring shade and respite from the hot sun.
Here we get a better glimpse of the underside of the timber construction. The wood has been treated, but left with a natural and raw feeling. This rawness imparts a sense of earthiness into the residence, and contrasts well against the white rendered walls of the home. Here it is also easy to see the shaded dining and sitting space, which wonderfully allows the sun into the home, while providing a comfortable and enjoyable area for rest and relaxation. Here we also get a look at the landscaped gardens, which again beautifully compliment the earthiness of the timber veranda covering.
Inside the new layout of the home is visible. By creating an open plan space, the living areas create a sense of movement throughout the home. The space is extremely family friendly, with the kitchen able to see straight into the lounge space, where the children’s toys and play equipment is located. The rooms are light, bright, and airy, with a huge amount of natural illumination from the large French doors. The colour palette is white, and is softened by the warm timber floorboards that evoke a homeliness and cosy ambience.
Moving into the kitchen we see the timber terrace covering, visible through the 3-pane bi-fold doors. These doors can be completely opened up to create a sense of spaciousness in the kitchen area. Not only that, it allows a cool breeze into the home, if and when the client is undertaking a cooking course. Thanks to the open plan nature of the newly renovated floorplan, the kitchen works in a cohesive nature with the other areas of the home, and provides a central gathering point for family and friends.
Taking one last look outside, we see the enormity of the new structure, and the way it is well integrated with the existing dwelling. There is a small utility and store room that has been constructed, allowing a place to neatly stockpile garden supplies, toys, bikes, and more. The timber clad shed is constructed to age over time, as the timber fades and becomes even more recessive within the garden space. Finally, taking on last glimpse of the new terrace and its covering, it is clear that this has been a very successful undertaking. Not only does it provide a space in the summer to hide from the sun, but a place for enjoying the wintery months with protection from rain, hail, and snow.
