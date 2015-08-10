The spaceship

These days, vacant space for new homes is becoming extremely limited. Not only is unoccupied land in short supply, but available plots are expensive and out of reach for most. In lieu of this supply shortage, developers are seeing the potential to update and renovate existing spaces as solution to a lack of viable property. With limited space available to construct new homes, flats are being built upwards, and existing properties are undergoing refurbishment in order to provide stylish and stimulating dwellings. Today on homify we are taking a look at the Kingsway Storeys in London. This heritage corner building has undergone extensive renovation from Reis London, with the construction of two entirely new floors. The new floors have been seamlessly incorporated with the existing structure, and fabricated from brickwork, a steel framed structure, and slate. In order to ensure the success of this project, high quality elements of historic detailing and craftsmanship were a necessity. From this, five new spacious self-contained apartments have been developed, offering stylish and striking residential options.
To take a look inside these apartments, and tour this fabulous development, check out the images below, and journey into a thoughtful and seamless architectural improvement.
When viewing this property, you’d be forgiven for thinking the entire structure is original. The top two floors however, are entirely contemporary, and have been seamlessly matched detailed to harmonise with the existing ground and first floor. The new second floor has been built with brickwork, and the loft level with a steel framed structure, and slate tiles.
As we take a look at the living space of one of the first floor flat, we immediately get a feeling of heritage and tradition, even though the apartment is a new construction. Attention-to-detail has made a huge impact on the overall ambience of the apartment, and this is seen in many element throughout the residence. In this space we are able to see how the panoramic view has been maximised and maintained, ensuring the flat encompasses all that the area has to offer. Replete with abundant natural light, the area employs a white colour scheme to further enhance its spaciousness and style.
As we move upstairs into the new slate and steel constructed floor, we enter the fresh kitchen space, which wonderfully evokes a contemporary vibe, while staying minimal and recessive. Loft living can often present issues when it comes to the kitchen as you want to maintain your space, while ensuring a pleasant and serviceable cooking area. This room manages that task and more. To maximise illumination within the room, a skylight has been installed. This allows plentiful sunshine to penetrate the space, ensuring the kitchen is bright and useable.
Looking down the linear rooms of the loft apartment, we are able to see the abundant natural light that effortlessly illuminates the flat. The loft windows provide large openings within the walls, and give a sense of spaciousness. In addition, the white colour scheme provides modernity, and a sense of stylish minimalism. The flats have neem designed to be open plan and expansive, ensuring utmost liveability, while retaining a sense of homeliness.
As we take a look at the end of one of the loft flats, we see the sophisticated symmetry of the space. The room manages the sloping walls with ease, and again the white colour scheme helps to prevent the space from feeling closed-in or cloistered. A simple light fitting is employed and this works well with the minimalism of the flat. Timber hued floors add a warmth, and inject the space with contrast and liveability.
Did you like that? If you would like more, check out this other project: The old transformer station.