The spaceship

These days, vacant space for new homes is becoming extremely limited. Not only is unoccupied land in short supply, but available plots are expensive and out of reach for most. In lieu of this supply shortage, developers are seeing the potential to update and renovate existing spaces as solution to a lack of viable property. With limited space available to construct new homes, flats are being built upwards, and existing properties are undergoing refurbishment in order to provide stylish and stimulating dwellings. Today on homify we are taking a look at the Kingsway Storeys in London. This heritage corner building has undergone extensive renovation from Reis London, with the construction of two entirely new floors. The new floors have been seamlessly incorporated with the existing structure, and fabricated from brickwork, a steel framed structure, and slate. In order to ensure the success of this project, high quality elements of historic detailing and craftsmanship were a necessity. From this, five new spacious self-contained apartments have been developed, offering stylish and striking residential options.

To take a look inside these apartments, and tour this fabulous development, check out the images below, and journey into a thoughtful and seamless architectural improvement.