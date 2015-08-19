Extended and renovated Clapham home

Located in Clapham, South West London, lies a truly spectacular and lavish property. Comprising six bedrooms over five storeys, the enormity of this dwelling is impressive. Occupied by young professionals, the property has undergone full home renovation and refurbishment, from the basement level to the fifth-floor.
The home building experts at Totus were commissioned to extend the home further with a contemporary side return extension, creating a larger kitchen and a basement conversion. The home has been gutted and rebuilt, allowing for reconfiguration of the floor levels and the interior spaces. Employing high-tech fittings and fixtures, the result is an opulent designer-esque finish.
Tour this property by checking out the stylishly impressive images below and get inspired to renovate your residence!
One of the best elements of this entire home refurbishment is the new side return extension. This has created a larger kitchen, as well as allowed for a basement conversion that provides a utility room.
The kitchen is a great indication of the high-end designer finish that this home has been given. The joinery is bespoke, and encompasses fitting-free cabinets, as well as a huge wall-mounted television. The space is replete with all the necessary modern amenities and ensures a space fit for high tech 21st century living.
The designers have wonderfully fashioned spaces in this home that illicit feelings of luxury and opulence. Not content to choose anything mediocre or run-of-the-mill, the rooms are a convergence of contemporary and classic tastes.
Take a peek at this room, where we see the staircase leading down towards the kitchen and outdoor area. The walls are clad to evoke a sense of modernity, while the living area exudes refinement and sophistication. Twin fireplaces are used in this room, with the second built into the wall to the left.
Looking at the living room from another angle, we see the second fireplace as well as the bay window space that encompasses the modular sofa and formal sitting area. The furniture and decoration have been thoughtfully chosen, exuding taste and erudition.
Modern pieces are paired with traditional cultural artefacts, and a statement mid-century chair adds flexibility to the space. Finally a shag rug and trunk-cum-coffee table centre the room, adding an element of casual relaxation to the lounge.
Peeking into the bathroom, we see the new bathtub and walk-in shower. The shower features a built-in bench, as well as a grey tone to the walls with recessed LED lighting.
The tub is beautifully placed underneath the window, with a contrasting black blind to allow for privacy when needed.
Stairways are often neglected spaces within one’s home, but not so in this gorgeous dwelling.
Here the stairs are a serene space to travel between floors. The scheme is white, with contrast being seen in the timber steps and landing. This space is unadorned and minimal, ensuring the room feels spacious and tranquil.
This bedroom is a beautiful illustration of how to inject contrast within a sleeping space. The wall and ceiling colour is a crisp white, while the floors are a neutral timber tone.
In order to bring a little boldness into the space, the designers have incorporated dark elements in the furniture and textiles. The curtains are black, thereby matching the huge four-poster bed in dark mahogany.
Moving into the cinema room, we're instantly greeted by a huge wall sized projection of the film that's playing. This media room is the icing on a very luxurious cake, providing a place for the young couple to entertain friends, or simply cosy up for a relaxed Friday evening of film and fun.
The seating is modular, interspersed by colourful cushions that bring a sense of vivacity to the space. The white colour scheme works perfectly to offer a clean wall for the film projection, and is matched with subtly neutral carpet.
Taking one look at the exterior façade before finishing our tour of this stunning house, we see the new floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. These doors effortlessly fill the space with natural light and evoke a sense of modernity within the heritage dwelling.
We also catch a glimpse of the stone tiled courtyard that provides space to breathe some fresh air, and is perfect for entertaining during warm summer nights.
