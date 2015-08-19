Extended and renovated Clapham home

Located in Clapham, South West London, lies a truly spectacular and lavish property. Comprising six bedrooms over five storeys, the enormity of this dwelling is impressive. Occupied by young professionals, the property has undergone full home renovation and refurbishment, from the basement level to the fifth-floor.

The home building experts at Totus were commissioned to extend the home further with a contemporary side return extension, creating a larger kitchen and a basement conversion. The home has been gutted and rebuilt, allowing for reconfiguration of the floor levels and the interior spaces. Employing high-tech fittings and fixtures, the result is an opulent designer-esque finish.

Tour this property by checking out the stylishly impressive images below and get inspired to renovate your residence!