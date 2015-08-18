A cabin like no other

What do you get when you blend 30 years of industry experience and construction, the highest quality Scottish timber and glass, with an astute architectural focus to creating luxury holiday and lodge accommodation? The answer lies within the stylish project below. Applecrate are a specialised company providing a turnkey service, offering all aspects of consultation, site survey, planning, manufacture, delivery, installation, and construction. Applecrates are made to order, fully customisable, and made offsite to increase speed, accuracy, and attention-to-detail. Today on homify we will be touring one of Applecrate’s finest examples, a retreat of the highest standard that delivers a 5-star luxury hotel experience, in a serene and striking Scottish location. Maximising natural light, these cabins are fabricated offsite in strictly controlled factory conditions, reducing waste, shrinkage, and onsite workarounds. With an ecologically friendly approach, foundation pads are designed to minimise impact on the surrounding environment. Timber is sourced from fully sustainable forests, and glazing reduces heat loss, ensuring a cosy and well-insulated dwelling.
To take a look inside, check out the images below, and tour this stylishly designed and manufactured energy efficient residence.
Taking a look at the holiday cabin in the evening, we are immediately given a sense of warmth and cosiness. The space is inviting and alluring, as well as presenting a place that looks effortlessly liveable and beautifully tasteful. Utilising a cube-like form, these homes are able to be constructed easily and in a timely manner. Not only that, the timber cladding is built to withstand the harshest of climates. Sourced from sustainable rainforests, the timber exceeds Scottish building regulations, and looks fabulously in-keeping with the surrounding environment
Inside, the bedroom is wonderfully set up for rest and luxurious relaxation. The sumptuous bed linen reflects the style and tasteful aesthetic, while the furniture is fabricated from timber to match the many timber elements within the residence. The large sliding doors are able to be opened up completely, revealing the living space. By utilising sliding doors, the areas avoid a loss of space needed to fully open hinged doors. For added convenience there is a compact ensuite bathroom accessible through the timber veneer door.
The living room is a great example of how the designers have managed to fit everything needed for a comfortable getaway in a small and compact space. With enough seating to host a small get-together with friends, and a huge deck to entertain, the dwelling is a fabulously liveable space. The colour scheme is neutral dusty hues, which add interest to the space with crowding the living area. Downlights are fitted to the entire abode, providing direct illumination for each zone in the home.
Moving into the kitchen, we see a compact space with all the necessary amenities. The joinery is simple and minimal in appearance, while still injecting a stylish statement into the room. From this angle we can also see the handy little workspace in the left hand corner of the room, perfect for a working holiday.
Zooming in on the living space, we are able to glance the large timber clad deck that takes in the stunning views of the water beyond. As well as banana lounges to make the most of the sunshine, the deck also boasts a built-in spa/Jacuzzi for absolute luxury and enjoyment. The bedroom can be seen through the sliding doors, and gives us a good look at the upholstered bedhead, and warm lighting within the sleeping space. Finally, thick curtains are employed to ensure privacy and keep the sun out during hot summer days.
To end our tour of this cute and cosy dwelling, we enter the bathroom. This space is surprisingly large, and replete with a full size bathtub, walk-in shower, and twin sink vanity. A feature wall is created with stone composite tiles, and a heated towel rack adds to the warmth and practicality of this space.
