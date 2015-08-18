A cabin like no other

What do you get when you blend 30 years of industry experience and construction, the highest quality Scottish timber and glass, with an astute architectural focus to creating luxury holiday and lodge accommodation? The answer lies within the stylish project below. Applecrate are a specialised company providing a turnkey service, offering all aspects of consultation, site survey, planning, manufacture, delivery, installation, and construction. Applecrates are made to order, fully customisable, and made offsite to increase speed, accuracy, and attention-to-detail. Today on homify we will be touring one of Applecrate’s finest examples, a retreat of the highest standard that delivers a 5-star luxury hotel experience, in a serene and striking Scottish location. Maximising natural light, these cabins are fabricated offsite in strictly controlled factory conditions, reducing waste, shrinkage, and onsite workarounds. With an ecologically friendly approach, foundation pads are designed to minimise impact on the surrounding environment. Timber is sourced from fully sustainable forests, and glazing reduces heat loss, ensuring a cosy and well-insulated dwelling.

To take a look inside, check out the images below, and tour this stylishly designed and manufactured energy efficient residence.