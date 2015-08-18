A home of soaring heights

When we think of ecologically friendly residences, we are frequently presented with images of ramshackle homes built with rather unsophisticated materials, and other natural substances. We picture homes with grass roofs, cold showers, and often spaces that avoid contemporary elegance, and choose a sustainability over style. On the other side of the spectrum lies Driftwood Cottage. This 3 bedroom self-catering eco-cottage is located off a quiet pedestrian lane in the vibrant village of Findhorn, Scotland. Unlike many other retreats and eco-homes, this holiday dwelling is classy, stylish, and ultra-comfortable. Architecturally designed by Coast2Coast with main contractors Russell Construction Moray Ltd and John Harris of Findhorn, this delightfully picturesque home is the ideal family getaway.

Completed in March 2011, Driftwood Cottage was Winner of the Best New Building in Moray IAA Award 2012, Scotland on Sunday 'best building 2012' and featured extensively in BuildIT magazine. To take a tour of this striking property, check out the images below, and start planning your next family getaway.