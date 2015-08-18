A home of soaring heights

When we think of ecologically friendly residences, we are frequently presented with images of ramshackle homes built with rather unsophisticated materials, and other natural substances. We picture homes with grass roofs, cold showers, and often spaces that avoid contemporary elegance, and choose a sustainability over style. On the other side of the spectrum lies Driftwood Cottage. This 3 bedroom self-catering eco-cottage is located off a quiet pedestrian lane in the vibrant village of Findhorn, Scotland. Unlike many other retreats and eco-homes, this holiday dwelling is classy, stylish, and ultra-comfortable. Architecturally designed by Coast2Coast with main contractors Russell Construction Moray Ltd and John Harris of Findhorn, this delightfully picturesque home is the ideal family getaway.
Completed in March 2011, Driftwood Cottage was Winner of the Best New Building in Moray IAA Award 2012, Scotland on Sunday 'best building 2012' and featured extensively in BuildIT magazine. To take a tour of this striking property, check out the images below, and start planning your next family getaway.
Imagine waking up to the sound of birds and the slow lapping of gentle water. Take a look at the image of Findhorn, and enjoy its tranquil and serene location. Here at Findhorn, there are numerous water-sport activities such as sailing, canoeing, wind surfing, and boat rental. Not only that, but Findhorn Village boasts a vibrant community with regular events, family-friendly fun, and a warm welcoming atmosphere. So it is no wonder that the owners of the cottage decided to build their holiday house within the village. Findhorn Cottage is a 3 bedroom apartment that sleeps six people. It is available for rent throughout the year, and boasts a stylish interior, and enviable location. Let’s take a look inside…
Here we are taking a peek at the wood burner. Perfectly positioned to warm the living space and kitchen, this fixture is the ultimate central gathering point for the home. Set in front of a tiled wall, the space is stylish and modern, with cosy cottage roots that impart a sense of homeliness and warmth. We are also given a glimpse of the timber floorboards. The dark wood is a brilliant contrast to the white colour scheme seen throughout the home. For that rustic feeling, the designers have chosen a matte/satin finish for the flooring, this provides a sense of earthiness and countryside charm.
Moving outside, the compact terrace is an ideal spot to enjoy a meal under the warm summer sun. The private south-facing courtyard adds a touch of character to the already enjoyable home, and is a perfect place for an afternoon apéritif or a private moment of relaxation. Here we also get a look at the charming blue picket fence, which is well coordinated with the blue façade of the home. Timber outdoor furniture is used to match the modern cottage aesthetic, and the resulting space is effective and stylish.
Back inside, the vaulted ceiling is a statement for the home, offering a spacious and airy living room. The white colour palette is brilliantly employed throughout, evoking a seaside ambience. Interior décor is tasteful and bright, with plenty of timber tones, and blue hues to reflect the village atmosphere. The interior is clad with painted timber, which again creates a rustic vibe, and oozes seaside sophistication. Natural light is abundant, and the sliding rear doors help to bring as much illumination into the space as possible.
In the kitchen, the area is contemporary and convenient. The compact size of the space does not deter from its accessibility and serviceability. The colour scheme is again white, with hanging pendant lighting creating a stylish statement. To maximise natural light, a huge skylight has been installed, and this floods the area with an abundance of bright sunlight. The kitchen is fully functional, and includes every necessity and amenity that could be needed for a short or long stay.
