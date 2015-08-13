The Loch Ness Monster

With a construction budget of £700k, it’s no wonder this 1960’s bungalow has been completely refurbished into one of the most luxurious holiday escapes that we have seen. Described as ‘a 21st century twist on 60s Californian chic’ the team at The Manser Practice Architects +Designers begun this project with an initial brief to extend the existing ‘60s structure. However, that eventually changed to a complete rebuild for a five bedroom residence, complete with swimming pool, garage, self-contained flat, and stylish glass living room. Maximising the sea view, the architects designed the new home to present as a mysterious black wall on approach, while the rest of the dwelling remains hidden behind and out of sight. Environmental sustainability was of the utmost importance, and in order to accommodate this request, ground source heat pumps, clay honeycomb building blocks, and high levels of insulation were used to increase the property’s green rating.

Check out the unbelievably stylish images below, and journey through this beautiful residential refurbishment.