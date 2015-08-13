A home of soaring heights

Creating a sturdy, stylish, and energy efficient home is no easy feat. In order to accomplish this difficult undertaking, you need knowledgeable architects, astute designers, and a vision. Luckily for the owners of this new villa in Nootdorp, a southern region of The Netherlands, the team at Tien + Architecten were up to the task. Completed in July 2013, this dwelling has been designed as a sequence of different spaces. The living room is the centre of the home, and presents a large and luxurious space for family and friends to gather and socialise. Ceiling height has been used as a stylish element throughout the property, but is clearly seen in the living room, where the differences in height add to the personality and uniqueness of the residence. We see strong relationships between the different areas of the home, the study works with the lounge, and is accessible via a private entrance directly from the hall, or through the living room itself. On the top level of the home lies the master bedroom suite, this space is luxurious and contains private views across the surrounding landscape. Finally, to ensure the home meets its environmental sustainability needs, geothermal energy has been implemented.
Take a tour of this striking new property by checking out the stylish images below.
This architecturally designed home is a great example of how to utilise various materials to create a sturdy and yet very comfortable dwelling. From the outset this residence is imposing and impressive. It encompasses many different building materials, of which the red brick takes centre stage. The steel framed structure is also visible on certain parts of the building, and timber cladding is used for the staircase structure.
Taking a closer look at the staircase structure, and the external cladding we can see shows the attention-to-detail that the architects and designers have gone to in creating this home. The cladding matches the red brick perfectly, and is again reflected by the timber to the left on the window opening. The steel structure is wonderfully matched with linear pieces of glazing, and injects the home with a sense of openness and air.
As we move inside the property, we see the huge double height space that looks up above the stairs toward the second floor. The colour scheme within the property is a white tone, which is matched and contrasted wonderfully by a warm light timber throughout. Extensive glazing is seen within the dwelling, providing a sense of luxury and opulence.
Looking out across the living space, it is clear the immensity of this home, and its grand majestic ambience. Truly a space to impress, this area is replete with huge curtains, dark timber floor to ceiling windows, and a neutral colour scheme. The muted nature of the interior palette works wonderfully with the mahogany toned window frames, and brings an element of grandeur to the space. Finally, the icing on the cake, a large glass fronted fireplace. This statement feature brings warmth into the home, while creating a space for all to gather and socialise.
Bathrooms are often a difficult area of the home to furnish and design. Too many fixtures, or the wrong type, and you end up with a difficult and lacklustre space, too little, and the area is simply not practical. Here we see a bathroom that wonderfully manages to inject attractive features and fittings, without feeling cramped or cloistered. Within the bathroom the same neutral and white scheme is employed, and again contrasted against a dark window frame. This bathroom truly has it all, a freestanding tub, walk-in shower with rain showerhead, and twin basin and vanity.
As we take a closer look at the bespoke staircase, it is evident that this is a spectacularly original and unique domicile. The combination of light timber tones with white paint, and abundant glazing, leave the occupant feeling as though they are within an opulent and lavish dwelling.
