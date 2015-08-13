A home of soaring heights

Creating a sturdy, stylish, and energy efficient home is no easy feat. In order to accomplish this difficult undertaking, you need knowledgeable architects, astute designers, and a vision. Luckily for the owners of this new villa in Nootdorp, a southern region of The Netherlands, the team at Tien + Architecten were up to the task. Completed in July 2013, this dwelling has been designed as a sequence of different spaces. The living room is the centre of the home, and presents a large and luxurious space for family and friends to gather and socialise. Ceiling height has been used as a stylish element throughout the property, but is clearly seen in the living room, where the differences in height add to the personality and uniqueness of the residence. We see strong relationships between the different areas of the home, the study works with the lounge, and is accessible via a private entrance directly from the hall, or through the living room itself. On the top level of the home lies the master bedroom suite, this space is luxurious and contains private views across the surrounding landscape. Finally, to ensure the home meets its environmental sustainability needs, geothermal energy has been implemented.

Take a tour of this striking new property by checking out the stylish images below.