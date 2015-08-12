Harry Potter's invisible cloak

One of the most common reasons for moving house is to gain more space, for yourself, or to accommodate a growing family. But, relocating is more often than not, a tiresome and costly undertaking. However, the owners of this home in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, found another way to increase their floorplan, without needing to displace themselves to a new and larger residence. By expanding their current home, they were able to refurbish their living and dining areas, as well as install a new contemporary kitchen. Completed in July 2014, by Tien + Architecten, the home features a side extension, and a new rear façade to accommodate the new structure.
To check out this stylishly in-keeping renovation, take a look at the following images, and get some inspiration for your next home update.
Here we see the new side extension that has been wonderfully incorporated with the original and existing structure. The new addition does not make a statement, but increases the floorplan and provides a revised layout, updating the home’s liveability and practicality. To ensure the new build is in-keeping with the existing dwelling, a gable roof has been added with the same pitch and roof tiles as the main building. The new addition provides a living space and utility room, while the old lounge now houses the kitchen and dining space.
The updated rear façade of the home now boasts floor to ceiling glazing, which maximises natural light, and connects to the new side extension. A new dormer window has been installed into the roof of the side extension, in order to provide extra illumination to the structure. The residence now enjoys the ultimate in stylish entertaining, and is the perfect location to host a summer shindig, or inside during the winter for a tasteful and elegant event.
Taking a glance at the new kitchen, and you would be forgiven for thinking you were inside a newly constructed contemporary residence. The floating kitchen island contains the preparation space, sink, and gas stove, while the storage is located within the island cupboards, and on the opposite wall. The fitting free joinery brings a sense of modernity to the space, while the white colours are contrasted by timber veneer cabinetry that oozes luxury and appeal.
The kitchen island is constructed from a stone composite, which looks neutral and substantial against the light bright interior. The fixed joinery is able to be seen very clearly here, and imparts a sense of clean contemporary style, while providing ample storage for all the necessary kitchen appurtenances. Further into the room, we can catch a glimpse of the dining space that follows the same linear aspect as the rest of the space. The dining area is segregated from the open plan room by hanging pendant lights, which aim to create a sense of style and eclecticism within the space.
With a fresh white colour palette this room is light and airy. The furniture has been carefully chosen to impart a sense of bubbly brightness, as well as function practically. Floor to ceiling glass helps to bring natural light into the space, and the French doors open up, allowing the space to be utilised for entertaining and socialising.
Before ending our tour of this stylishly updated property, we are taking a closer look at the new side extension, and the astute attention-to-detail from the architectural team. The brickwork is impeccable, and wonderfully matches the existing structure, ensuring the new build will age and work sympathetically with the dwelling. The roof tiles and pitch are also finished to the highest standard, with painted timber that again matches perfectly to the existing dwelling. A roof light has finally been installed to maximise natural light, and ensure the new home is illuminated, cheerful and fresh.
