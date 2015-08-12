Harry Potter's invisible cloak

One of the most common reasons for moving house is to gain more space, for yourself, or to accommodate a growing family. But, relocating is more often than not, a tiresome and costly undertaking. However, the owners of this home in Amersfoort, The Netherlands, found another way to increase their floorplan, without needing to displace themselves to a new and larger residence. By expanding their current home, they were able to refurbish their living and dining areas, as well as install a new contemporary kitchen. Completed in July 2014, by Tien + Architecten, the home features a side extension, and a new rear façade to accommodate the new structure.

To check out this stylishly in-keeping renovation, take a look at the following images, and get some inspiration for your next home update.