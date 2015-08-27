10 surprisingly stylish gothic bedroom ideas

The desire to personalise your home is a natural one and it organically creates opportunities for individual flair, style and, if the theme calls for it, drama. From French country chic through to minimalist design, there really is something and a style for everyone, even if your tastes run a little darker.

The most private room in the house, your bedroom should be an all-out expression of your inner self and for those of you who like a walk on the wild side of life, gothic bedroom ideas could be exactly what you are looking for.

Take a look at our suggestions for gothic bedroom ideas and see if you could be inspired to move over to the dark side!