10 surprisingly stylish gothic bedroom ideas

The desire to personalise your home is a natural one and it organically creates opportunities for individual flair, style and, if the theme calls for it, drama. From French country chic through to minimalist design, there really is something and a style for everyone, even if your tastes run a little darker.
The most private room in the house, your bedroom should be an all-out expression of your inner self and for those of you who like a walk on the wild side of life, gothic bedroom ideas could be exactly what you are looking for.
Take a look at our suggestions for gothic bedroom ideas and see if you could be inspired to move over to the dark side!
Just as in fashion, you really can't ever have too much black, especially when you are thinking of gothic bedroom ideas. With a suitably impressive gothic bed in situ, what could be more perfect than a set of beautiful black sheets? If you like your gothic style a little less 'block coloured', you could try adding an accent colour through pillowcases or cushions, in perhaps a dark red or purple so as to compliment and enhance the theme further. A great way to really tie the soft furnishings all in together is to consider matching your curtains to your bedding, so if you plan to use predominantly black sheets, black curtains would match beautifully and be practical for ensuring a good night's sleep.
Gothic bedroom ideas don't come more delicious than a dramatically dark and rich wall colour, such as this fabulous damson shade. The perfect way to make a delightfully dark statement, all walls could be painted in such a hue, or a feature wall could be considered for those of you that are less keen to go fully gothic in one hit! A dark wall colour will also open the door to fabulous accents, such as crisp white coving, dark metalwork and an abundance of church candles, all of which will work perfectly together to create a gothic tone.
With a suitably rich shade of colour emblazoned on your walls, gothic bedroom ideas of a furniture variety will naturally start flowing through your mind. The main focus point of any bedroom, you will obviously want to express your creativity through the choice of a suitably auspicious bed frame. This beautiful example from Orchid is a lacquered, wooden four poster frame finished in beautiful black and would be the star attraction in any gothic bedroom. Perfect for adding swathes of stunning velvet to or leaving bare, this frame perfectly compliments a darker design theme and promises a restful sleep.
Let's not get caught up with gothic stereotypes, but say you do need somewhere to stow your eye of newt and pet bats, this sideboard would be the perfect location! We're only joking, but the sideboard is stunning and would be a fabulous addition to any gothic bedroom ideas board. Offering practical storage space, potentially a new material to the room and a break in the wall colour, a well placed sideboard can take the place of bedside tables, freeing up more floorspace and contributing to a less fussy room. With some plain church candles on top, this could also set a very romantic and gentle ambience, making it perfect for the bedroom.
For those of you with a space large enough to accommodate some seating alongside your sleeping furniture, why not consider something a little different as part of your gothic bedroom ideas processing? This grandiose black leather sofa, finished with metal stud work and buttoned quilting would be a truly stunning centrepiece in any gothic bedroom, offering not only a practical solution that is theme-sympathetic, but also a chance to inject some individual style. The addition of some cushions, finished in a luxury fabric such as velvet, would perfectly tie the sofa in with the rest of the room and make it something very special indeed.
What gothic bedroom would be complete without a breathtaking mirror, such as this one? The absolute epitome of gothic chic, this ornate, large-scale, deliciously dark mirror would look incredible hung on any wall, but when incorporated into your gothic bedroom ideas, it will truly bring your theme together and to life. Perfect for complimenting a dark wall, ornate fixtures or black furnishings, this mirror offers a wealth of customisation opportunities too, so if gothic is your thing, but you have enough black accessories, why not paint the frame in an accent colour?
Gothic bedroom ideas don't need to be over the top and flamboyant to make a statement, in fact, with black being the colour most associated with chic, you can dare to pare back and stay simple and elegant. Take this light shade for example; in a pale room it would add a touch of monochromatic style and elegance, but picture it in a dark room, with a black bed frame, ornate accessories and a carefully adopted theme and all of a sudden it adds a fervour and authenticity to the other pieces, because it is so understated. Simple, chic and downright gothic!
There can be few things more gothic than a black cast-iron candle chandelier, but good grief they look good don't they? Picture an incredible fitting like this in your bedroom, casting stunning natural candlelight throughout the room and creating an unmistakable ambience of gothic romance. Gothic bedroom ideas can run the risk of being a little cliché, but not in this instance. The perfect light fixture for a gothic style room, this could be easily supported with the inclusion of larger church candles throughout the space and the overarching dark theme could be toned down with coloured candles, perhaps that pick up on an accent hue being used elsewhere.
If you are keen to embrace gothic bedroom ideas, be sure to give attention to commonly overlooked items that can easily disrupt a theme, such as radiators. You read that right! Now you're thinking about it, it makes perfect sense doesn't it? What is the point of choosing beautiful dark furniture, plush soft furnishings and exquisite light fixtures if you are going to keep your original, presumably white, wall mounted radiators? Why not give some consideration to something like the radiator in this picture? Finished in a beautiful pewter colour, this edgy design would give extra credence to any gothic bedroom and inject some style in a surprising way, because who wants to be like everybody else?
You've created a stunning space, thanks to the plethora of gothic bedroom ideas that you have in your mind, but don't forget to carry the theme through to your en suite bathroom if you have one. A common mistake, forgetting to bring your bedroom theme into the en suite will leave the overall effect feeling rather disjointed and less impactful. Here we see a stunning way to inject some gothic glamour into your bathroom, thanks to the use of those beautiful black subway tiles that have been affixed with black grout. We suggest painting the upper half of the room to match your chosen bedroom shade to make the theme really cohesive.
