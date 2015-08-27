Wonderful wooden shelves

Shelves. Something we just expect to be there and do a job. From holding all of our family photos to just being a place to stick everything that we don't quite know what else to do with. The fact is shelves are essential. They are part of room and deserve as much attention as you give the rest of the detail. They can look amazing and beautiful, as well as help hold all of your treasured photos, ornaments etc.

Wood is an incredible material. It can be naturally dark, light or stripped and painted. We can do anything we like with it ultimately and these shelves show just how flexible it is.