Wooden wall shelf ideas that wow

Style is such a personal thing and while some of us may favour more minimalist furniture and accessorising, others are keen to not only fill a home with interesting items, but also display them for everyone to see. This in itself leads to a conundrum; how do you put your beloved items on display and stay aligned with the overarching theme of the room? The obvious solution is to choose a display system that offers a unique style and personality all of it's own and we think we have found some perfect examples.

Take a look at the following wooden wall shelf ideas and see if you are inspired to opt for a natural material that can have as much character as you and the room you are installing it in.