Brilliant brick wall designs

Don't be fooled into thinking that bricks are just a structural material at play in your house, as they can also be a key decorative feature and a style statement that dictates the rest of your finishes. Perfect for a host of design styles, including modernism and shabby chic, exposed bricks are enjoying increased popularity.

Beautiful in any room and perfect for personalising, brick wall designs can be welcomed into your home easily, so take a look at these examples and see if you could be tempted to embrace some bare brick beauty in your property.