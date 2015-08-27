Luxurious outdoor corner sofas

Outside living is something we all aspire to. We sit on our old wooden patio furniture, we while away weekends and evenings. But what if we could inject a little more of the inside into they garden? We have found some incredable corner sofas for you to look at. From the absolute epitome of comfort to more rustic styles. Whatever the size of our gardens, a corner group really helps save space and is really worth considering.
From the up-cycled to the luxury, we are worth the comfort that we have shown below. We love to cook outside, lay out there and generally spend as much time outside as we can. So why not just have a little bit of extra comfort with a corner sofa?
Here we can see a rooftop garden. This is a limited space obviously, but we don't think that should mean stuffy and unkempt. Why can't a small space look spectacular? This small corner sofa with chaise adds a seating area on this roof. The grey of the sofa cushions and table help everything blend well into the urban backdrop. It is the perfect area to chill out and enjoy an evening after a hard day at work, with friends or alone.
This beautifully simple corner set is made by Pallet Furniture UK. Made from (as the name suggests) old pallets, this is the epitome of up-cyled furniture. With the wood on wood effect of the decking too, it looks like a lovely warm corner of the garden to spend your summer evenings. With friends drinking wine, eating some dinner and chatting away, it would look complete. The cushions just add further to the look and offer a good deal of extra comfort.
Modular sofas are quite common, especially with the rattan base. There is a simple reason for this and that is that it is extremely hardwearing and weathers well. This set can be made any size to fit any space. Here it really opens up to the beautiful back drop behind it. But it would fit just as well (scaled down) in any small town garden. It creates an area of your garden where you can kick back and just relax. It could even go on a terrace if there was no garden available.
This corner set is almost camouflaged. It blends effortlessly into its own back ground perfectly. The grey of the tiles and the roof, mean the grey of the set doesn't stick out. It shows how modern the garden is and very simplistic. You could easily go for a swim and then come out and enjoy some time in this lovely shaded area in the corner. The cushions add to the extra comfort and sense of luxury. With steel legs, this set will last a long time.
So who says a sofa is the only sort of corner seating you can have? Not us. This simple bench like corner seat is the prefect place to chill out in the evening. The fire table is just a stunning addition to the area. Just when your evening barbecue has come to an end and the weather is cooling, this is the perfect area to come back to and relax in. The fire will keep you warm, wood is surprisingly comfortable and there is plenty of seating. Meaning you and your friends can continue to enjoy the eying uninterupeted.
Once more, this set is made from pallets. It looks a little different with the addition of more seating and a bigger table. A layer of cushioning has been added to the seats for a sense of comfort. The colour is set off beautifully against the wooden decking. With some general upkeep, wooden corner sofas offer amazing value for minimal effort. A big table like this with all the seating means the perfect entertaining area.
Made entirely of driftwood and not strictly a corner sofa, this garden set just caught our eye as something a little different. Using driftwood to make something so simplistically beautiful deserves a mention. With a really rustic feel it would make any country garden feel welcoming. We also feel that it would sit well in any urban setting too. Something friends would want in their own garden due to the uniqueness of it.
This is a very rustic corner seat. Built around a curve to fit it perfectly, it does just that. It is bespoke and could be adapted to any space. The curves are beautiful and don't feel as sharp as some other sofas. It looks like a great seat for having dinner around. The wood is natural and belongs outside. With the over exaggerated bolts and legs, it helps the overall homemade feel of this set.
The Kingston Modular Lounge Experience is one long name for a corner sofa. But it doesn't take much to see why. Being extremely durable and comfortable, make it something that would fit well in any countryside home as well as more urban settings. You can add and remove sections with ease as your family expands or as it it gets smaller. With big cushions, it is a very inviting sofa. It has an aluminium frame , covered in Pure Hularo weave and has stainless steel legs. The coffee table is a really nice addition to the unit, too.