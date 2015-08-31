Beautiful cupboards for kitchen spaces

What an incredibly chic and minimalist kitchen! From the stainless steel integrated fridge to that beautiful cantilevered marble worktop, everything about this kitchen screams of quality and pushing design boundaries, but where are the cabinets? Cupboards for kitchen spaces are most commonly the biggest installation in any food prep area, but this room seems to be totally lacking in any usable storage. Not so, as the wooden box frame under the sink is usable storage that blends seamlessly into the room and doesn't draw attention to itself and one of those 'fridge' doors is actually a larder cupboard. Perfect for fans of sleek lines and understated elegance, a kitchen cupboard set up such as this will inject enviable style into your food prep room.

