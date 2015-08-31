Beautiful cupboards for kitchen spaces

Renovating your kitchen is something that takes time, consideration and attention to detail. While you may be excited about choosing your tiles, colour scheme and accessories, don't neglect the most important and functional elements of your kitchen; the cupboards.
A main focus, cupboards for kitchen spaces need to offer maximum practicality as well as stunning lines and style-sympathetic storage solutions. Take a look at these gorgeous examples of kitchen cabinets and see if you are inspired to embrace a new design style.
Technically the cabinets here are not made from driftwood, but aesthetically they do have a shabby chic, lived in feel which is perfectly complimented by the wider surroundings and appliances that have been chosen. Take that beautiful white Aga for example; stunning, old-fashioned and simple, it is the perfect companion for whitewashed wooden cabinets and brings the country style look of this kitchen together wonderfully. Cupboards for kitchen spaces need not be ostentatious, they can blend seamlessly into a scheme and offer quiet functionality.
It's almost surprising just how well the dark cabinets in this example, from The Manser Practice, work in a small space. A galley style kitchen, the space has little natural light and it would be easy to assume that dark cupboards would not only look foreboding but also claustrophobic. The opposite, however, is true and perfectly demonstrates that when it comes to cupboards for kitchen spaces, there really are no rules and that design is a wonderfully individual thing. Rather than claustrophobic, this space looks inviting and sparks a deep rooted creativity that will see foodies and novices alike reaching for the pans and trying something new.
What a juxtaposition this amazing room is and so too can cupboards for kitchen spaces be. On one side we see clean, white, modern lines with floor cupboards taking centre stage and offering minimalist practicality. The room looks airy and spacious, but take a look at the other side and suddenly the vibe has changed. Large, built-in imposing cupboards offer a masculine traditionalism that contrasts, yet compliments, the white cabinets perfectly. Choosing to decorate the entire kitchen in just one of the two styles would drastically alter the feel of the room as a whole, but by allowing the two to work together, a warm, elegant space has been created that has the best of both worlds; something old and something new.
Perfect for kitchens that are not able to offer vast amounts of storage space, clever cupboard solutions such as this are vital. The best thing about cupboards for kitchen spaces that offer integrated solutions, such as this, is that the mechanism is easily transplanted into any style of decorating, meaning that even the most old fashioned and traditional kitchens can still benefit from modern innovations, without invalidating the theme. Absolutely ideal for small galley kitchens in a family home, solutions such as this make kitchen cabinets even more invaluable than they already are.
This kitchen looks positively space-age thanks to the exceptionally clean lines, flush finishes and muted colours at play. Cupboards for kitchen spaces need not be bulky or imposing, in fact they can be elegant, sleek and almost camouflaged, as seen here. The wall cupboard, in particular, is a 'blink and you'll miss it' installation as it has been cleverly inset into the wall to maximise floor space. The perfect combination of style and functionality, there has been no compromise here, meaning that this is not only a working kitchen, it's a beautiful working kitchen.
'Cupboards for kitchen spaces' brings to mind certain images. They could include rustic wooden cabinets, large welsh dressers or even super modern stainless steel installations, but who says you can't write your own rule book when it comes to decorating your kitchen? Look at this beautifully simple cabinet that offers not only extraordinary levels of practicality but also acts as an interesting focal point in the room and offers the opportunity to really experiment with colours and textures throughout the adjoining space. Almost cantina in style, this open-front cupboard loses none of it's intended functionality and actually increases scope for creativity. Perfect!
If there is one room in the house that not only gets away with big expanses of bold colour, but actually thrives on them, it is definitely the kitchen. An easy way to inject bold colour, cupboards for kitchen spaces almost become art pieces, with the inherent storage that they supply suddenly taking a back seat to how outwardly stunning they are, even as stand alone items. In this example, the plum cabinet is working beautifully next to that pillarbox-red fridge and transforms what could be a perfectly lovely room into a space that is filled to the brim with personality and fun.
A beautiful, elegant and simply chic kitchen, this example show just how far you can go when it comes to usable storage space within an awkwardly shaped room. With no available space to install wall mounted cabinets, finding ways to incorporate usable storage solutions becomes important and those narrow, tall cupboards flanking the main Welsh dresser style cupboard in the centre of the picture are genius. They may look too narrow to be of any use, but open those doors up and out slides a pantry shelf storage solution that is perfect for canned and packet goods, freeing up the rest of your cabinets for crockery and cookware. Cupboards for kitchen spaces don't come much more ingenious or space-savvy than this.
Cupboards for kitchen spaces serve two purposes; to be beautiful and to be practical. Practicality is, essentially, built-in as they are designed and made with just one purpose in mind; to store goods, but being attractive at the same time can be a challenge. Nobody has the exact same taste as everybody else and so, cabinets need to be easily personalised or adapted, according to the space they are being installed into. This example shows how a simple diy shabby chic paint job can transform a fairly standard set of cupboards and make them really pull a theme together.
What an incredibly chic and minimalist kitchen! From the stainless steel integrated fridge to that beautiful cantilevered marble worktop, everything about this kitchen screams of quality and pushing design boundaries, but where are the cabinets? Cupboards for kitchen spaces are most commonly the biggest installation in any food prep area, but this room seems to be totally lacking in any usable storage. Not so, as the wooden box frame under the sink is usable storage that blends seamlessly into the room and doesn't draw attention to itself and one of those 'fridge' doors is actually a larder cupboard. Perfect for fans of sleek lines and understated elegance, a kitchen cupboard set up such as this will inject enviable style into your food prep room.
