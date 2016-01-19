Modern tiles that would look great in your home

Tiles are one of those fantastic products that are eminently timeless and why? Because they can adapt to any trend or fashion that is out there. If you like clean, classic looks, then subway tiles are definitely something for you to consider, but if colour and patterns are more up your street, there are plenty of options to choose from!

Modern tiles are as varied as your design schemes and are available not only in a myriad of colours, shapes and styles but also sizes and textures. This makes them perfect for every room in the house, so let's take a look at some of the amazing examples that are out there and see how you could revamp your home!