Modern tiles that would look great in your home

Tiles are one of those fantastic products that are eminently timeless and why? Because they can adapt to any trend or fashion that is out there. If you like clean, classic looks, then subway tiles are definitely something for you to consider, but if colour and patterns are more up your street, there are plenty of options to choose from!
Modern tiles are as varied as your design schemes and are available not only in a myriad of colours, shapes and styles but also sizes and textures. This makes them perfect for every room in the house, so let's take a look at some of the amazing examples that are out there and see how you could revamp your home!
There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to how to lay your modern tiles, but most people assume that a perfect finish, from floor to ceiling is the norm. Nowadays, however, something a little more avant garde is creeping into home design in the form of unfinished styles!
Don't you think that this half-tiled, half-painted look is absolutely gorgeous? What an interesting way to use tiles to create a unique and totally personal bathroom. There's also something very special about the hexagon designs, from Ceramiche Addeo, as they are just a little bit more exclusive than standard square examples!
Modern tiles in a rustic finish. Does that sound like a bit of an oxymoron to you, or are we looking into that a little too deeply? When it comes to creating a beautiful space with tiles, we don't think you can go wrong when you embrace a little bit of old fashioned styling!
We love these tiles that look so natural that you have to wonder if they are actually reclaimed ceramics from an archaeological dig! The understated patterns and washed out hues look perfect against the cool grey paint and create a relaxing space that we love!
When modern tiles are selected to create a very distinct look, the results can be absolutely breathtaking, as this kitchen extravaganza demonstrates!
You could easily forget that you've walked into a perfectly styled room and assume that you've fallen down into a cave to do some spontaneous spelunking, as this rough granite finish is fantastic and looks straight out of nature. It's not only beautiful, but tactile and inviting too and with a feature wall like this in place, we can only imagine how eclectic the rest of the room is, but we'd love to find out for sure!
As we've already said, there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to decorating your home. If you like it, do it and that goes for modern tiles too! Who says they all have to line up directionally? If you want to use patterned tiles but lay them in a seemingly random way, we are all for it, especially now that we've seen this beautiful example!
Taking away uniform design really allows for a sense of your personality and preferences to shine through and we don't know about you, but we're even lusting after the green living wall too! What a space!
Don't forget that modern tiles aren't only for your interior spaces; your garden can make great use of them too, just in a slightly chunkier format!
We don't think you can go wrong with some simplicity for your garden patio, as really, it should be the flowers and shrubs that garner most of the attention. Locally quarried tiles make for fantastic and sustainable inclusions to your outdoor space and when cut to size, are super easy to lay, giving you an exciting weekend project to complete. Imagine the sense of accomplishment!
Call us old fashioned, but we love anything that has a herringbone feel to it and that includes modern tiles on your floor! This rustic stonework version of parquet is utterly mesmerising and really demonstrates the versatility of tiles. No longer are they delicate little ceramic squares that should only be used in your kitchen or bathroom as a suitable wall covering; they are breaking out into every room and onto every surface and we think it's an exciting trend!
