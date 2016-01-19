Your browser is out-of-date.

Matching your kitchen to your Zodiac sign

homify Modern kitchen
How you choose to decorate your home may not be as simple as opting for what you think you like; there may be celestial influences at play as well! We really haven't gone a little crazy because it's January, we just think it's fascinating that there are certain elements that could link to your star sign!

Whether you like organisation, daring colour or unrestrained practicality, there could be an underlying reason for it, so we thought it would be fun to look at the perfect kitchen for each star sign, to see if yours matches your tastes perfectly.

Take a look and tell us what you think!

Cancer: natural and familiar

APARTAMENTO 400m2 - AV BOA VIAGEM - RECIFE/PE, ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS Modern kitchen
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS

ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE &amp; ARQUITETOS
ROMERO DUARTE & ARQUITETOS

Starting off our zodiac kitchen special, we have Cancer! With high value placed on family life, this star sign prefers to use sober tones for decoration, as well as normally including plants and elements of comfort. 

In this project, from Romero Duarte, we see a white environment with romantic elements and soft design that all make this not only a neutral space, but one that is suitable for a family home and is still comfortable, light, airy and filled with plants. How lovely!

Aries: functionality is key

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Aries people always search for functionality and large spaces that feature dynamic organisation and we think you'll agree that this kitchen is consistent with these preferences. 

The high ceiling, the light materials and the skylight, which allows a generous input of light, all work together to create an airy and unimpeded atmosphere where an Aries cook will be able to see what they're doing. We think the huge amount of cupboard space will also be a big draw in this zodiac kitchen.

Taurus: vintage and cosy

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura &amp; Interiores
Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores

Those born under the sign of Taurus are home-makers and frequently seek to merge comfort with classic style. In view of this, a décor scheme with splashes of vintage is an excellent choice, especially for a well aligned zodiac kitchen.

In this example, we think that the daring and bold floor design, which is reminiscent of the 70's, contrasting with the snug yet usable kitchen will have any Taurus going wild to copy the look.

Gemini: vintage mixed with modernity

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Like Taurus, Gemini people are huge fans of mixing styles. Always looking for creativity, people of this sign prize dynamic solutions in visually rich environments. For this reason, we think this example is the perfect zodiac kitchen for them!

Coloured tiles in conjunction with a bright red worktop and retro cabinets makes this a wonderful and creative space that any Gemini would love to cook meals in, but be prepared for some interesting concoctions!

Leo: luxury is vital

Retrofit Casa Swiss Park Campinas, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Leos love luxury. That is a fact and this space would most likely be the ideal zodiac kitchen for any Leo as the luxury touch has been applied to each element from the design of the white breakfast bar, to the beautiful red chairs and lamps shaped like silver globes.

A truly sophisticated kitchen, we feel sure that any Leo would be proud to roam around in here, being the king of all they survey!

Virgo: organisation, please!

Träume müssen bezahlbar sein, Schmidt Küchen Schmidt Küchen Modern kitchen
Schmidt Küchen

Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen
Schmidt Küchen

Virgos are known for being keen to organise their environment. For this reason, we chose a zodiac kitchen complete with an island, which includes several niches and cupboards. 

The elegance of the white pieces and ceramic floors are perfect against the wood of the space and the added genius of a blackboard wall serves to make daily notes easier than ever. Now that really is an organisational dream that Virgos will adore!

Libra: refinement and elegance

Eigentijdse bungalow, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Modern kitchen
Lab32 architecten

Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten

Libra people value refined and elegant details; what a classic and high-end sign! Having taken this into account, we chose this zodiac kitchen just for them, thanks to its timeless and classic blend of black and white elements. 

Monochrome will always remain one of the more resolutely refined colour schemes and when supported by fantastic items such as the lamp, suspended from the ceiling and feature walls, we think all you Libras out there will go wild for it!

Scorpio: minimalist and practical

Numero Uno, doimo cucine doimo cucine Modern kitchen
doimo cucine

doimo cucine
doimo cucine
doimo cucine

If you were born under the Scorpio sign, you are most likely known for your strong personality. It's no bad thing at all, especially when decorating your home as when choosing the scheme, pragmatism talks. 

To gather together personality and functionality, nothing works better in a kitchen than a minimalist style. This image is the epitome of minimalist, with a little touch of avant-garde, style as the cabinets with rounded edges and green water colour really refresh the environment, but keep it simple at the same time. Stunning stuff, you lucky Scorpios!

Sagittarius: fun and sociable

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

Sagittarius people are fun, outgoing and appreciate environments where they can easily socialise with friends and family. With this in mind, the perfect zodiac kitchen for this sign will incorporate bright hues of fabulous colours. 

In addition to pops of colour, relaxed and casual atmospheres will always suit a Sagittaruius, so there will be fewer divides and far more open plan living involved too!

Capricorn: connected to nature

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP
DUA Architecture LLP

Spacious rooms are the preferred choice for Capricorns and this perfect zodiac kitchen embodies everything they will love and look to recreate. The high ceilings, light colours and generous amounts of natural light all combine to make this the perfect setting for Capricorns. 

The centralisation of the main elements of the kitchen facilitates easy movement and increases the functionality of the space, which we also know all you Capricorns out there will love, as it helps to keep the room feeling as large and unconfined as possible!

Aquarius: design and personality

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

People born at the right time to be an Aquarius tend to like their design modern, so no retro or vintage touches here please! it's all about the sleek lines, futuristic materials and ingenious lighting to create the perfect zodiac kitchen.

We think this example is the ideal space for a modernity-driven Aquarius and just know that they'll love the ultra high-end cabinets and brushed metal appliances.

Pisces: creative and functional

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Bespoke Kitchen designed by Holloways of Ludlow

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

People born under the sign of Pisces are usually creative, but don't be fooled that this means they are flighty or impractical, as nothing could be further from the truth. A pisces will always seek out functionality in their kitchen and won't be consumed with notions of the room size. As long as it meets their needs and matches their personal taste, that's all that really matters! We think the vibrant chairs in this picture will really speak to a Pisces' creative and artistic streak, but everything else is geared towards function.

Are you interested in star signs? Take a look at this Ideabook: Star Sign Series: The Scorpio Home. Tell us if we got it right or not!

Were we right about your star sign? What did we get wrong? Tell us your thoughts!

