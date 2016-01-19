Matching your kitchen to your Zodiac sign

How you choose to decorate your home may not be as simple as opting for what you think you like; there may be celestial influences at play as well! We really haven't gone a little crazy because it's January, we just think it's fascinating that there are certain elements that could link to your star sign!

Whether you like organisation, daring colour or unrestrained practicality, there could be an underlying reason for it, so we thought it would be fun to look at the perfect kitchen for each star sign, to see if yours matches your tastes perfectly.

Take a look and tell us what you think!