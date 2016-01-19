Clapham basement conversion

We've brought a number of basement conversion projects to you because, when space is hard to come by, you need all the extension inspiration you can get. But today is an extra special example! The finish, styling, usability and overall feel of today's project is so exemplar we know you will be dying to start planning your own basement conversion.
London terrace houses can offer little in the way of extension potential, so talented design teams are frequently looking for ways to not only add more living space to cramped homes, but methods for doing so that won't detract from the aesthetics of the exterior.
We think you'll agree this is one of the prettiest, most subtle basement conversions out there, so let's take a closer look!
If you had a lovely terrace like this, the last thing you'd want is to detract from the super finish. This is something that has been elegantly sidestepped in this project, thanks to the right professionals being brought on board from the start.
Totus have sought to maintain the charm and character of this beautiful home, while extending down into the basement to add a wealth of valuable extra living space, but if you didn't know that, you wouldn't be able to tell at first glance. What a lovely approach!
As you step up to the front door, it becomes more obvious that the basement has been converted, though you can't see just to what extent or how well finished the project is.
This super grate-covered light well design allows for natural light to pour down into the lower space, preventing feelings of subterranean claustrophobia. And let's be honest, it also looks gorgeous, doesn't it? Adding an extra dimension to the already pretty frontage, this greenery accessorised spot really intrigues you to see a little more, so let's do just that…
A short descent down some beautiful wooden stairs sees you enter what can only be described as one of the most beautiful basement conversions we've ever seen. Incredibly light (thanks to the light well just outside the French doors), this lovely living room feels as though it could be up on a roof terrace, not sat below the main body of a house.
Subtle lighting, wall-mounted technology and stark white walls are all adding a distinctly modernist vibe, helping to keep the space as open and uncluttered as possible. Would you ever surface again if this was in your home? We can't guarantee that we would!
With the perfect basement conversion in place, the addition of a beautiful white kitchen on the ground-floor is nothing short of inspired, as it leaves the lower area of the house free from perfunctory rooms.
This gloss white design is working wonders; not only in a style sense, but also a practical one because it ensures natural light bounces around and makes the ground-floor feel as light and airy as the basement, which perfectly ties everything together.
What we can't get over is how huge this whole area feels, which is all thanks to moving the living room downstairs!
With the basement having been kept as an open-plan room, storage solutions have been kept as integrated and unobtrusive as the room allows.
This built-in unit has complemented the minimalist feel, while offering a practical solution to the problem of how and where to store everything. Just look at how huge the room feels, despite having this large item of furniture in there. An entire family could fill this unit with keepsakes and it would still feel pared back. That's design at it's best!
Here, we can see the amazing functionality of the light well, not to mention a cheeky little bit of outdoor living. As this house is in London, we don't need to tell you just how valuable any slither of space is, so this small but effective terrace would be a lovely spot for placing a set of foldaway café furniture.
Just imagine enjoying some sunshine as you sip your first coffee of the day, or enjoying a romantic meal for two in the evening once the kids have been put to bed. Bliss!
For another brilliant London project, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern interior refurbishment in Clapham.