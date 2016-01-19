Clapham basement conversion

We've brought a number of basement conversion projects to you because, when space is hard to come by, you need all the extension inspiration you can get. But today is an extra special example! The finish, styling, usability and overall feel of today's project is so exemplar we know you will be dying to start planning your own basement conversion.

London terrace houses can offer little in the way of extension potential, so talented design teams are frequently looking for ways to not only add more living space to cramped homes, but methods for doing so that won't detract from the aesthetics of the exterior.

We think you'll agree this is one of the prettiest, most subtle basement conversions out there, so let's take a closer look!