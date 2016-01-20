Great garden ideas you may not have thought of

Gardens are such a tricky thing, aren't they? You can spend all your time planning and landscaping them, but if the flowers won't grow, you're left feeling dejected and annoyed. This might be why so many people only think about their rear gardens and totally overlook the fabulous floral potential that the front of the house can offer. We are talking about creating a driveway garden, of course!

What could be nicer than arriving back at your precious home, whether by car or on foot, to a wild display of wonderful blooms and well maintained shrubs? Imagine walking up your driveway or path and being able to admire all your handiwork and if you need any other reasons for getting to grips with your front garden, a stunning frontage will only ever add value to your home and contribute to the gorgeous aesthetics of the neighbourhood as a whole.

Prepare to be the toast of your neighbourhood committee as we look at gorgeous driveway garden ideas for you to replicate!