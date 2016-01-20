Great garden ideas you may not have thought of

Gardens are such a tricky thing, aren't they? You can spend all your time planning and landscaping them, but if the flowers won't grow, you're left feeling dejected and annoyed. This might be why so many people only think about their rear gardens and totally overlook the fabulous floral potential that the front of the house can offer. We are talking about creating a driveway garden, of course!
What could be nicer than arriving back at your precious home, whether by car or on foot, to a wild display of wonderful blooms and well maintained shrubs? Imagine walking up your driveway or path and being able to admire all your handiwork and if you need any other reasons for getting to grips with your front garden, a stunning frontage will only ever add value to your home and contribute to the gorgeous aesthetics of the neighbourhood as a whole.
Prepare to be the toast of your neighbourhood committee as we look at gorgeous driveway garden ideas for you to replicate!
If you have a lovely big lead up to your front door, don't be afraid to go large with the scale of your driveway garden! After all, it will simply look in proportion to the surroundings!
We love this fabulous outdoor space from Estúdio Daniel Cruz, as it really shows the potential for thinking big! The huge paving stones, coupled with large palms and chunky lights all work perfectly in this big front garden and we can only imagine what a joy it must be to walk through here every day. The best part is, thanks to the lights, this space will look just as impressive and eye-catching at night. 24-hour appeal!
If the idea of flowers and topiary don't instantly appeal to you, how about creating a driveway garden with a huge difference?
For those of you with a touch of dramatic flair, we think these large scale wall-dwelling succulents are the perfect choice. Not only are they downright stunning to take in, they are so wildly alternative that people will stop and stare! Relatively self-sufficient, they will also require very little of your time, so you can plant and go, letting them spread out to create a velvety blanket of greenery on your driveway. Divine!
Whether you have a large or small area to play with, you will always be able to add some fabulous greenery to your outdoor space and if you don't believe us, just take a look at this wonderfully simple but incredibly effective vertical garden.
Imagine how gorgeous a well placed trellis would look in a bid to create a driveway garden. You could create walls of sweeping greenery, cascades of blooms and even deluges of edible delights! Strawberries, for example, can grow at height, so start flexing those green thumbs!
For a more demure or small scale driveway garden, have you considered a lovely walled display complete with a multitude of tiny little pots? You might be thinking we have gone mad, but just cast your eyes over this super example and we think you'll agree that it looks absolutely darling!
The rich terracotta of the pots, offset by the luscious greenery that has been planted in them makes this multi-sensory garden display absolutely wonderful, not to mention perfect for a smaller space. You see? Even a tiny garden can be made to look amazing!
You've got to think about the style of your home when you start considering creating a driveway garden, as a jarring and unnatural connection will be hard to disguise.
Let's say you have a very pared back and organic looking home, you are not going to want to add in lots of blooms that have to be especially imported from other countries, do you? You would be far better using native plants and creating something of a planned wild garden, as seen here. The relative casualness of placement has melded perfectly with the understated house and created a slice of heaven!
Are you a fan of bright colours? Do you have some vibrant feature walls in your home? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you would be mad not to bring that creative flair out into your garden!
To create a home that is totally geared to you and your tastes, why not think about planting a vibrant and colourful driveway garden that will cheer you up and welcome you home after a long day at work? With the myriad of amazing blooms available, there will definitely be something that works with your preferred colour schemes, so embrace the rainbow!
If the walk up to your front door feels a little 'off', have you considered creating a driveway garden that is centred around symmetry? If the answer is no, then it might be time to start!
Just take a look at how ordered and beautiful this space is and yet it's so natural and restorative. The purple of the lavender, coupled with bright orange blooms and the vivid green of the grass is just outstanding and don't get us started on how much we love the stepping stones path! Every journey to the car would become a game of hopscotch and that's something we could really get on board with!
If you have no option but to think small with your driveway garden, then get detail orientated. Start thinking about the materials you are going to use, the types of pots you like and which flowers will make the biggest and most beautiful impact. We love these tiny galvanised bucket pots, complete with tea light holders, as we just know they would look lovely, lined up along a driveway wall. They may not be huge, but the visual impact they make will be!
