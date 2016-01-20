Watertight advice for preventing bathroom moisture

Is there anything more upsetting than noticing mildew creeping into your sparkling bathroom? If there is, we don't know what it is! Though a somewhat inevitable part of life, bathroom moisture can really ruin a beautifully decorated space and we are determined to stamp out the problem before it starts!
Take a look at our top tips for dealing with bathroom moisture and see if there is anything you could be doing to prevent unsightly mildew from setting in! It might be simpler and cheaper than you think!
An absolutely key part of tackling bathroom moisture is ensuring that the air quality in your room is as good as it can be and there are a number of ways you can do this.
As well as including an air brick in your wall, a fan system or a vent, we think introducing air purifying plants into your bathroom, as seen here, will have not only the most eco-friendly and effective impact, but also the most aesthetically pleasing one. Taller Luis Esquinca architects have created a bathroom that most of us could only dream of, but we are now looking to make that dream a firm reality!
Treating the symptoms of the problem of bathroom moisture is only one part of the battle, so it's important to take a close look at your room in a bid to discover why it is happening in the first place.
If you have a ventilation system in place, you need to make sure it is working to its fullest capacity and if not, replace it! Think about if your wall covering is helping or adding to the problem and even consider adding more windows. If a damp problem has really set in, you might need professional help to treat it before taking preventative measures for the future.
Do you know which parts of your bathroom are most likely to be hit with the problem of mildew and damp? If not, take a look around and try to identify them!
You will probably find that areas closest to hot water supplies will be your main target areas, as this is where steam and condensation will most commonly spring from. Bathroom moisture is not to be taken lightly, as if left untreated, you will quickly find that steam turns to mildew and mildew can get into the walls and create a far bigger problem that needs professional treatment.
Here's something we bet you didn't think of until now; your bathroom moisture problem could start on the floor. What a horrifying thought, as you could, essentially, be walking around on mildew, letting it get in between your toes to give you a personal problem as well as a property one!
Take the time to think about the floor covering you choose for your bathroom, as anything with grooves or cracks could allow water to set in and start causing damage if not fitted by a professional. With that in mind, tiles and laminate should always be installed by an expert that can offer a guarantee of quality.
Don't make the mistake of thinking that tiles can be fitted and left to their own devices, as it's the grooves in between them, filled with grout, that can become breeding grounds for bathroom moisture. You've probably seen it before, with white grout turning an unpleasant shade of grey or even black, but you can avoid this problem!
Special bathroom grout, which is specifically geared to be anti-mildew is available to buy, so make sure that you are buying the right materials for the job and if you're not sure, ask for some professional advice.
Don't be complacent if you see a tiny spot of bathroom moisture, as this can soon grow into a large scale issue that is difficult, time-consuming and expensive to deal with. Instead, be proactive in your desire to prevent mildew setting in and always keep a cloth or sponge handy to wipe down your surfaces and walls. Prevention really is better than trying to cure an issue and you don't want all your interior design designs to be usurped by damp, do you?
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Latest Modern Bathroom Trends. With your moisture problem tackled, you might fancy redecorating!