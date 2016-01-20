Watertight advice for preventing bathroom moisture

Is there anything more upsetting than noticing mildew creeping into your sparkling bathroom? If there is, we don't know what it is! Though a somewhat inevitable part of life, bathroom moisture can really ruin a beautifully decorated space and we are determined to stamp out the problem before it starts!

Take a look at our top tips for dealing with bathroom moisture and see if there is anything you could be doing to prevent unsightly mildew from setting in! It might be simpler and cheaper than you think!