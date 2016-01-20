A Stunning Home Salvation in the Cotswolds

A truly amazing project with an impressive end result, the design team have described the task as follows,
This Grade II Listed family home in the Cotswolds was in need of repair, with substantial cracking in the external walls suggesting subsidence on the south side of the building. A number of rooms in the house were failing to meet the requirements of the family and so we were appointed to come up with options to make the house function better as a family home and with the help of structural engineers, solve the subsidence problem.
It's so sad when beautiful heritage buildings are left to develop problems for future owners but by taking the bull by the horns and seeking to not only carry out necessary repairs but also fantastic spacial improvements, the owners of Paddock End have revitalised a beautiful home.
Let's take a closer look at the stunning design and key features!
When you take in the full scale of this lovely house, it quickly becomes clear why it had to be saved, doesn't it? It would have been unthinkable to simply allow this gorgeous building to slowly crumble into the ground, so we have no doubts at all that Seymour-Smith Architects must have been keen to take on this challenge.
Thanks to the Grade II Listed status, not much could be done to alter the exterior, but we think that is such a positive thing, as the original charm and beauty of the property remains, while the updated interior is more of a surprise!
There is no denying that this space is essentially very modern, complete with open plan layout, but at the same time, it has an almost rustic and cosy vibe to it as well. We think this is due to the widespread use of traditional materials and muted tones, which are all coming together to create a very warm and inviting hub.
By opting for a pale colour scheme, the space is kept as large and airy as possible, with only delicious slices of natural wood breaking up the room, but what a welcome contrast they provide! We can also see some cheeky green stools just peeking above the breakfast bar, which adds another fun pop of colour!
In a rural and very externally rustic home, you can't go wrong when you include some traditional elements that nod to the age or original styling of the property and top of the list of perfect additions is a wood burner.
While there may also be a fantastically efficient heating system in place in this house, you can't beat a touch of rustic heritage and wood burners truly are where it's at! We love this simple and contemporary example, which is simple, functional and unfussy. The black cast iron looks divine against the white walls and those little wooden handle tips help to bring each room together with some shared materials. Wonderful!
Open plan living is fantastic in that it offers you an opportunity to stay connected to everything and everyone in the house, regardless of where you are and we think this lovely photograph perfectly captures that perfectly.
Nowhere is off limits in an open plan home and we think the use of exposed brick walls is just charming! What a perfect way to thank the house for providing such a picturesque place to live, even in the face of necessary repairs and remodelling. There really is something so elegant about not trying to hide the bare bones of your home, don't you think?
In every space, we can't help but feel relaxed and welcomed and we think it's the use of such fabulously muted colour hues that is doing it! Everywhere we look we are met by a cacophony of creams, browns and natural woods and they all swirl together to create a very café au lait palette.
We can't help but think that such muted tones work perfectly in this home, which looks to have languidly accepted new layouts and extensive repairs, taking it all in its stride and offering a wonderfully relaxing space in return. Even that brown sofa looks good enough to sleep on, so is this a living room, a bedroom or a combination of the two?
Of course, the restoration and remodelling work has been carried out in strict accordance to the Grade II Listed guidelines, but don't be fooled that no improvements to the overall look have been made, as just look at this stunning picture window.
A large and unexpected addition to the house, this single pane of glazing not only offers a tangible connection to the outside world, it turns the garden into a piece of interactive art. Bringing immense amounts of natural light into the home as well, this is a functional, beautiful and extraordinary touch that shows exactly why this home is one of our all time favourites.
