A Stunning Home Salvation in the Cotswolds

A truly amazing project with an impressive end result, the design team have described the task as follows, This Grade II Listed family home in the Cotswolds was in need of repair, with substantial cracking in the external walls suggesting subsidence on the south side of the building. A number of rooms in the house were failing to meet the requirements of the family and so we were appointed to come up with options to make the house function better as a family home and with the help of structural engineers, solve the subsidence problem.

It's so sad when beautiful heritage buildings are left to develop problems for future owners but by taking the bull by the horns and seeking to not only carry out necessary repairs but also fantastic spacial improvements, the owners of Paddock End have revitalised a beautiful home.

Let's take a closer look at the stunning design and key features!