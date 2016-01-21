Creative ways to separate your kitchen and dining room

As much as open plan living is really taking off right now, not everyone will be keen to embrace it, so what do you do if you buy a house that has been given the spacious treatment? It's simple; you look for ways to divide the space, giving you back focused functionality.

One of the most commonly opened up areas is the kitchen/dining room, because their purposes are closely linked and it seems like a natural arrangement, but there are plenty of people that would much prefer to keep the preparation and serving areas separate, so for all of you, we have some fabulous division ideas!

Take a look at some of our favourite ways to divide your kitchen/dining room and see if you might like to do something similar in your home.