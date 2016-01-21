Creative ways to separate your kitchen and dining room

As much as open plan living is really taking off right now, not everyone will be keen to embrace it, so what do you do if you buy a house that has been given the spacious treatment? It's simple; you look for ways to divide the space, giving you back focused functionality.
One of the most commonly opened up areas is the kitchen/dining room, because their purposes are closely linked and it seems like a natural arrangement, but there are plenty of people that would much prefer to keep the preparation and serving areas separate, so for all of you, we have some fabulous division ideas!
Take a look at some of our favourite ways to divide your kitchen/dining room and see if you might like to do something similar in your home.
When a divide is wanted, but without the formality or permanence of a solid wall, we don't think anything beats glass doors, such as these ones from Stellati. Far from being too overbearing, this lovely transparent addition allows natural light to continue circulating, while closing off the food preparation area.
A kitchen/dining room set up really isn't for everyone, so if you prefer to keep the cooking smells and mess safely behind closed doors, with the option of opening them up for a dialogue between diners and the cook, this is a great way to do so.
Who doesn't love a breakfast bar? They are fast becoming one of the most popular inclusions in kitchen/dining room designs and now they have an extra level of functionality in that they can be used to divide an open space.
We think there is something so wholly organic and natural in using a breakfast bar as a room divide, as you can enjoy a natural transition from food preparation in the kitchen through to informal dining at the bar itself and beyond that, formal eating at a designated dining table. By keeping all elements within the same theme, everything will remain cohesive, just with an extra level of division.
Here is an idea for the more adventurous or avant-garde amongst you! When a room divide is wanted in order to break up a kitchen/dining room arrangement, why not use something truly unusual that will become a talking point and a real feature?
We think this enormous aquarium is the perfect combination of eye-catching, unusual and out there and it has the added benefit of you still being able to see through to the kitchen, which helps to prevent one large space being turned into two small ones that feel claustrophobic.
Open plan living and room divides might not naturally go hand in hand, but in actual fact, they can be the very best of friends. Take this picture as a great example of what we mean. The kitchen/dining room is still one, but the specific functionality of the separate spaces is clearly defined, with cooking at the far end and eating in the foreground and it's all thanks to that fabulous countertop!
We particularly like that the counter has been filled with useful storage solutions, as this helps to make it multifunctional and breaks up what would have been a huge expanse of solid furniture. Though it would have still looked lovely, this dual functionality certainly punctuates the space.
If budget is no option and you want to really flex your creative muscles, anything goes when it comes to dividing up an open plan kitchen/dining room! We love this example that sees a fantastic social area having been sunk down into the floor. What a way to make it clear that no cooking should be attempted down there!
In a space as adventurous and unusual as this, we could imagine anything being used to divide the spaces, from plants to old fashioned telephone boxes and everything in between. Ooooh, telephone boxes would be a great idea…
