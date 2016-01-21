Let's reexamine the advantages of laminate floors

If you're thinking about changing up the floors in your home, you can't go wrong with laminate! We know that some of you might be wrinkling your noses, but laminate flooring has come a long way since the first versions that were hard to lay, unnatural looking and, let's be totally honest, a pretty naff alternative to wooden floors.
Today, laminate flooring is the option of choice for people who want a perfect finish, a hard wearing surface and more styles to choose from than they ever dreamt of. From wood effect (which now actually looks like wood), through to stone and tile incarnations, there is something for everyone and every room. If you don't believe us, take a look at some of our favourite wood effect examples and then try to tell us that you're not a laminate flooring convert!
Lopez Duplan Architects have created an absolutely beautiful bedroom here, with no finish being skimped on and no corners being cut and would you just look at how amazing that laminate flooring looks? That's right, that multi-tonal, honey coloured floor is laminate.
Set against real wood and neutral colours, it becomes clear just how perfectly adaptable laminate is, as well as how indistinguishable from real wood and it has one more added bonus; it is stupendously easy to clean! A quick sweep over with a static duster or standard soft-bristled broom will see the room staying mess free and marvellous!
When laid perfectly, laminate flooring will struggle to look anything other than perpetually elegant. Just look at this astonishing example and you'll see exactly what we mean.
This richly contrasting tones of this floor help to give it a far more natural look than laminate of the past that always looked just a little too perfect and plastic. Positioned in a corridor, the long strips of what looks to be imitation walnut are adding not only a depth that light wood can't achieve, but a sense of purpose as well. We don't know about you, but we wouldn't ever tell anyone this was laminate and we bet they'd never know!
How is this for another example of just how incredible laminate flooring is nowadays? Would you have ever thought that something so perfectly attuned to nature would be created in a factory and freely available to buy in DIY stores?
Taking inspiration from the most coveted woods, laminate flooring companies have sought to offer not only a cost-effective alternative to real wood flooring, but one that is also geared towards ease of fitment. You won't get any splinters laying this, but it looks so real you might worry about it anyway!
Now that laminate flooring has reached new heights of durability, it is the ideal choice for any areas of the house that see a large amount of foot traffic, such as stairs and hallways. There was a time that laminate seemed to crumble and fail at every opportunity, but the new versions offer long life spans as well as undeniable elegance and convenience.
Replacing a carpet with laminate in your hallway is a great idea, as muddy shoes will never bother you again! A simple wipe with a damp cloth and your laminate will be as good as new.
Laminate flooring wouldn't be as covetable if it was difficult to lay or required the services of an expert flooring technician would it? The whole idea is that you can walk into any DIY shop, grab a few packs and transform a room within a weekend and thankfully, this functionality hasn't been lost in the face of better designs. In fact, it's easier than ever to lay.
Where once you needed to bead glue into a tongue and groove joint to connect laminate planks, a far simpler click and connect system is now the norm, so get your overalls on!
We've already mentioned that laminate flooring is a fantastic alternative to real wood and one of the key reasons why is that it is a budget-friendly material. Whatever the amount that you can spare to revamp a room, there will be a form of laminate to suit you.
Don't misunderstand us, there are plenty of exceptionally expensive and high-end versions (you should see some of the parquet effects that are available), but for something a little cheaper, beech and stripped pine styles are usually very reasonable.
Perhaps the biggest selling point for laminate flooring is that it is ideal for absolutely every room in the house, with no exceptions. Thanks to advances in waterproofing, it can be safely laid in bathrooms and toilets without fear of warping, it's hard wearing enough to be added to a kitchen and it's so warm underfoot that a bedroom or living room will welcome it too. How is that for being a totally adaptable and multifunctional addition to your home?
Are you falling in love with laminate now? Take a look at this Ideabook: Which Floor For My Living Room? You'll see what other options are out there, but we think you'll still be laminate fans!