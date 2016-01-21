Let's reexamine the advantages of laminate floors

If you're thinking about changing up the floors in your home, you can't go wrong with laminate! We know that some of you might be wrinkling your noses, but laminate flooring has come a long way since the first versions that were hard to lay, unnatural looking and, let's be totally honest, a pretty naff alternative to wooden floors.

Today, laminate flooring is the option of choice for people who want a perfect finish, a hard wearing surface and more styles to choose from than they ever dreamt of. From wood effect (which now actually looks like wood), through to stone and tile incarnations, there is something for everyone and every room. If you don't believe us, take a look at some of our favourite wood effect examples and then try to tell us that you're not a laminate flooring convert!