Modern Living on the British Beachfront

For something a little bit different, how does a round building with enviable seafront views sound? Amazing, right? Well it's not a dream, as an incredible development project has seen what can only be described as some of the most interesting designs and luxurious finishes all being housed just 30m away from the ancient monument of Sandgate Castle.
The design team behind the project say;
The development consists of two buildings, different in form to complement their immediate adjacencies, but visually linked through a controlled palette of materials chosen to withstand the harsh coastal conditions. The salient feature is undoubtedly the seafront element of the design. The striking building, oval in plan, echoes the rounded form of Sandgate Castle. Generous balconies made of Iroko timber, with stainless steel and glass guardings, arc around the seafront elevation offering spectacular sea views. Its two penthouses, Skysail and Spinnaker, benefit from an elliptical internal roofscape. The rectangular Castle Road building sits on a stone plinth reminiscent of a defensive sea wall and this nautical vocabulary is carried through to the detailing on the balcony guardings, constructed from stainless steel with glass panels and through to the innovative privacy ‘sails’ used on the balconies to prevent overlooking.
You might be thinking that such claims are hard to live up to, but what follows is a building that is so harmoniously in tune with the surroundings that it is hard to picture anything else in its place. Such commitment to creating something that is not only visually stunning, a joy to live in and profitable, but also a sensitive addition to the location is rare but fully appreciated in this case. Who knows, in a few years time, this building could be considered a monument too; to breathtaking beachfront design.
We could stare at this building all day long and never get bored or pick up on every tiny nuance that has been included. Lee Evans Partnership, the team behind this auspicious design, have managed to sidestep the potential pitfall of going too nautical, but kept enough references to leave the viewer in no doubt as to the main influence on the build: location.
The curves, lines and materials at play are all evoking happy memories of seaside days and thanks to being placed so close to the seafront, almost feels like a luxury pavilion too. If this is only the exterior, just imagine what the apartments must look like inside!
It is with an untold amount of joy that we see the kitchen having been placed at the front of this apartment, so that cooks can look out on the horizon while they rustle something up, before luxuriating on a bar stool to take in even more of the incredible view.
The stark contrast of the gloss black elements against the beech looks dramatic, sleek and high-end, as you'd expect from such an exclusive apartment. There's no apologies here, just sheer luxury, perfect finishes and a view that many would kill for!
Of course, with a view as astounding as the one on offer here, it makes total sense that the main body of the apartment would be open plan, as this allows for maximum enjoyment, regardless of what the residents are doing. Here we can see a gorgeous marble floor, reminiscent in colour of the pebble beach, sweeping through the vast space, with designer furniture creating little islands of functionality.
The kitchen and living room being in close proximity to each other doesn't feel claustrophobic, but instead offers a natural flow between social and perfunctory zones and we love the addition of more black; just look at that rug!
Looking at the apartment from certain angles, it doesn't seem automatically clear that the space is all contained within a long and graceful curve, but from here, we can appreciate it far better. The extensive glazing hugs the curve and follows it to perfection, offering a smooth, languid acceptance of the non-uniform shape.
The balcony now comes into view as well and looks nothing short of spectacular. In fact, we think we need to properly look at that, or we might miss some of the wonderful nautical details that have been included.
The workmanship and design of this apartment is certainly driving us round the bend and we can't get enough of all the nuances that reference nautical traditions, such as the balcony. Quite aside from the guardings, we are totally focused on this wooden balcony that couldn't look more like a perfectly laid teak deck of a yacht if it was floating out on the sea!
As we take a glance up, even the balcony lighting has been given a nautical twist, with the circular design being reminiscent of portholes. What's that on the port side? Gorgeous apartment ahoy!
So, here is what this building is all about, the view out to the seafront and doesn't it put the rest of the apartment building into perspective? An unimpaired view of beachfront utopia is one thing, but being able to enjoy it from an exclusive, perfectly finished and ultimately high-end home that we don't think Tony Stark would shy away from living in is quite another.
When a modern addition to a heritage location manages to look as though it truly belongs, you know you've found something very special indeed and we just know that this building is going to stand the test of time, come hell or high waters!
