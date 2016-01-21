Modern Living on the British Beachfront

For something a little bit different, how does a round building with enviable seafront views sound? Amazing, right? Well it's not a dream, as an incredible development project has seen what can only be described as some of the most interesting designs and luxurious finishes all being housed just 30m away from the ancient monument of Sandgate Castle.

The design team behind the project say; The development consists of two buildings, different in form to complement their immediate adjacencies, but visually linked through a controlled palette of materials chosen to withstand the harsh coastal conditions. The salient feature is undoubtedly the seafront element of the design. The striking building, oval in plan, echoes the rounded form of Sandgate Castle. Generous balconies made of Iroko timber, with stainless steel and glass guardings, arc around the seafront elevation offering spectacular sea views. Its two penthouses, Skysail and Spinnaker, benefit from an elliptical internal roofscape. The rectangular Castle Road building sits on a stone plinth reminiscent of a defensive sea wall and this nautical vocabulary is carried through to the detailing on the balcony guardings, constructed from stainless steel with glass panels and through to the innovative privacy ‘sails’ used on the balconies to prevent overlooking.

You might be thinking that such claims are hard to live up to, but what follows is a building that is so harmoniously in tune with the surroundings that it is hard to picture anything else in its place. Such commitment to creating something that is not only visually stunning, a joy to live in and profitable, but also a sensitive addition to the location is rare but fully appreciated in this case. Who knows, in a few years time, this building could be considered a monument too; to breathtaking beachfront design.