Make a stunning pergola for when the sun shines

Not just a pretty addition to your garden, a pergola can transform your outdoor space simply by being in situ and the best part of all is how easy they are to install! With all the tools to hand, you could start and finish a new pergola project in one weekend.

So how do you choose the size and style that is right for you? That may seem like an odd question, as surely you just choose the one you like best, right? Wrong! There are more things to take into consideration that just your taste, so take a look at what we think are the most important considerations to take into account when planning a new pergola.