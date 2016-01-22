The Ultimate British Loft Conversion

When we think of loft conversions, it's often with a bit of a rose tinted, movie-inspired hue about it. We picture vast, spacious rooms, finished in white, with fabulous art hanging on the walls and though this might not be the norm, we have found something that really embodies this high-level utopia, here in the UK!

With unused commercial buildings frequently being snapped up by developers, it's the top level apartments that really draw the most interested parties, with loft living having firmly travelled across the Atlantic from New York to inspire UK urbanites.

Take a look at this totally mind-blowing loft conversion in Shoreditch, London (one of the most fashionable locations within the city currently) and think about if a home up in the clouds could be for you.