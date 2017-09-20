​The simply stunning Scandinavian-style townhouse

Our dose of interior inspiration for today comes from Moscow-based professional Design Studio By Mariya Rubleva, who had the pleasure of designing a dream-like interior for a townhouse. And as you can probably guess by our main title, Scandinavian was the choice of interior style she went for, seeing as it provides a unique combination of charm, practicality, functionality and comfort.
Let’s get inspired!
First up, the living room, dining area and kitchen, with all three areas seamlessly sharing an open-plan layout. With earthy neutrals adorning the main colour palette, it is up to the occasional bright hue and host of eye-catching patterns to introduce style and character in random areas, such as the wall art, rug and scatter cushions.
A hop and a skip away from that plush-looking, L-shaped sofa is where we locate the kitchen and dining area, separated ever so stylishly (and cleverly) by a breakfast bar that plays the part of a delightful little (informal) dining spot, which can also work perfectly as a study/working corner.
Notice how the clean, subtle style of the snow-white shaker-style cabinets, which remind us of a more country/classic design, offsets with the contemporary/Scandinavian look of the dining area.
On to the main bedroom, where we are reminded, once again, that you don’t require heaps of legroom to flaunt a lot of style. See how the wall unit behind the bed acts as both a headboard and a space divider between the bedroom and closet. And aren’t the twinkling of ceiling downlighters and wall-mounted bedside lighting fixtures just the most perfect, dazzling touches?
Wood continues to be the main choice of material, even here in the bathroom, where it provides both character and a warm ambience. Together with the oversized floor tiles and earthy colour palette, it makes interior design look so easy, not to mention fun!
And what would a modern townhouse be without a delightful burst of colour? That is what we are treated to here in the nursery/kid’s bedroom, which manages to look both playful and super stylish at the same time.
Kudos to the professional for including a monochrome rug and window treatment, as these elements subtly interrupt the cheery colour spectrum just a tad.
Let’s scope out a few more images for some more inspiration.
