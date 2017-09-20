​The simply stunning Scandinavian-style townhouse

A hop and a skip away from that plush-looking, L-shaped sofa is where we locate the kitchen and dining area, separated ever so stylishly (and cleverly) by a breakfast bar that plays the part of a delightful little (informal) dining spot, which can also work perfectly as a study/working corner.

Notice how the clean, subtle style of the snow-white shaker-style cabinets, which remind us of a more country/classic design, offsets with the contemporary/Scandinavian look of the dining area.