​7 tips for combining wall colours with furniture

It’s not a secret that the choice of colours you choose to display in your home can have a tremendous effect, not only on how you see your interior style, but how it’s perceived by others as well. Makes one think that colour combinations, especially when coming into contact with décor pieces and furniture items, are rather important, right?
This mindset is developed even further once colour psychology comes into play, which works on the idea that colours have certain effects on us, like red being used to simulate hunger (which is why so many kitchens and dining rooms are coated in this hot hue).
So, with all this in mind, and the obvious fact that we want our homes to look oh-so stylish and inviting, let’s take a look at some correct combinations when it comes to mixing wall colours and furnishings.
Furniture and appliances with a metallic finish will probably always be in style, which means they need to go hand in hand with some fab wall colours. The most common choice is to combine this type of furniture with white or grey walls, enhancing that somewhat cool ambience that usually comes with steel surfaces. But the truth is that stainless steel touches can be combined with almost any colour, as can be seen in this example where the floor sports quite the collection of tones.
The dominant colour of a room arouses a specific sensation; warm hues like yellows and browns are known to stimulate the senses, while cooler tones like greys, blues and greens are generally associated with an atmosphere of relaxation – so, it all depends on the type of ambience you are looking to conjure up in that room.
White furniture pieces will look smashing with any wall colour, hot or cold. Those white pieces will become much more prominent, even if the background is coated in a soft and neutral hue, as is shown in our example above.
As these furniture items are a mixture between rough/rustic and stylish/elegant, you’ll want to bring in a colour that enhances both equally. And the verdict? Softer wall colours are usually picked for shabby-chic designs, as the furniture is usually constructed out of aged wood, which combines fantastically with softer hues, especially pastel ones.
The range of warm colours seen in wooden furnishings goes a long way in creating a comfy, relaxed ambience. Thus, you’ll want to bring in tones that evoke the same sensation, such as earthy colours or soft neutrals.
These combinations are quite the trend these days, particularly when lighting fixtures are brought in to further enhance that warm sensation, as can clearly be seen in our example above.
Metal furnishings are usually combined with industrial-style settings; so, think of spaces that tend to be small, yet usually have high ceilings.
Whenever we have this type of furniture in a room, it is sensible to go with lighter wall colours, otherwise the end result can seem quite heavy. And if you want to go with a grey tone that is repeated in the steely surfaces of the furniture, be sure to use only a small portion on the wall instead of coating the entire wall with it, otherwise the furnishings could get lost when paired with the background.
The specific style of furniture, along with a room’s decorative elements, can greatly influence your choice of wall colours. For example, here we have a slightly Nordic-style dresser in soft hues and wooden surfaces that go smashingly well with a lounger coated in black leather. A dramatic dark red was chosen for the background, which works quite well, but how would it have looked had the wall been, say, royal blue or dark green?
As the furniture and décor pieces here are quite elegant and modern, so too should the choice of colours you pick for the walls, which immediately cancels out quirky selections like bubblegum pink or sunflower yellow, for example. Let the wall’s hues reflect the same stylish-but-modern look of the furniture, which doesn’t go out of their way to attract attention.
