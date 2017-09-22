How to increase your home’s heat this winter

The chilly season is around the corner, and with the cold we’ll undoubtedly see rising heating bills or people flocking to the stores to update their heating systems which, of course, can also cost a pretty penny.
But it doesn’t have to be that way, seeing as there are numerous tips and tricks you can do in your home to ensure it doesn’t feel like a freezer…
Your heat pump can work as hard as it wants to, but the point remains that if it has a dirty filter, you’re not going to get much heat out of it. Change your filter regularly or when it looks dirty.
Start closing curtains, blinds and drapes as soon as dusk settles in to maximise your house's potential to retain that heat.
This is no time to enjoy fresh air – if you feel like taking a breather from the heat in your home, rather take a walk outside, but opening a window will cause the heat inside to evaporate rather quickly.
It might feel tempting to push yourself (or your chair) right up against that heat pump or radiator, but doing so will prevent the hot air from circulating through your home. Rather give it some breathing room.
Don’t get too toasty indoors, as your home’s temperature shouldn’t exceed 21°C, otherwise the air will become too dry and start affecting your skin, eyes etc.
Did you know that thin little gap underneath your door can allow some heat to escape? Push a towel or rug tight up against it to prevent cold air from entering.
Ideally, you should service your radiators and other heat-providing elements before winter is at its worst.
Not using the study or bedroom right now? Then close those doors, otherwise the heat from your living room (or wherever you are) will escape.
