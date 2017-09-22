Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to increase your home’s heat this winter

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Doors, MM Video & Rendering Studio MM Video & Rendering Studio
Loading admin actions …

The chilly season is around the corner, and with the cold we’ll undoubtedly see rising heating bills or people flocking to the stores to update their heating systems which, of course, can also cost a pretty penny.

But it doesn’t have to be that way, seeing as there are numerous tips and tricks you can do in your home to ensure it doesn’t feel like a freezer…

1. Treat your heat pump

Your heat pump can work as hard as it wants to, but the point remains that if it has a dirty filter, you’re not going to get much heat out of it. Change your filter regularly or when it looks dirty.

2. Draw the blinds

Żaluzje drewniane , Gama Styl Gama Styl Classic style windows & doors Wood White
Gama Styl

Gama Styl
Gama Styl
Gama Styl

Start closing curtains, blinds and drapes as soon as dusk settles in to maximise your house's potential to retain that heat.

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

3. Don’t leave any windows open

Romantico Minimalismo , Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni Eclectic style bathroom Ceramic Black
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni

Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d&#39;Interni
Melissa Giacchi Architetto d'Interni

This is no time to enjoy fresh air – if you feel like taking a breather from the heat in your home, rather take a walk outside, but opening a window will cause the heat inside to evaporate rather quickly.

4. Don’t crowd your heater

Scirocco H - Radiators for the italian market, Inkout srl Inkout srl HouseholdAccessories & decoration Metal White
Inkout srl

Inkout srl
Inkout srl
Inkout srl

It might feel tempting to push yourself (or your chair) right up against that heat pump or radiator, but doing so will prevent the hot air from circulating through your home. Rather give it some breathing room.

5. Keep an eye on the temperature

Square design Franca Lucarelli - Bruna Rapisarda, SCIROCCO H SCIROCCO H HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Beige
SCIROCCO H

SCIROCCO H
SCIROCCO H
SCIROCCO H

Don’t get too toasty indoors, as your home’s temperature shouldn’t exceed 21°C, otherwise the air will become too dry and start affecting your skin, eyes etc.

6. Mind the gap(s)

Finestre Optima , Qr legno srl Qr legno srl Minimalist windows & doors
Qr legno srl

Qr legno srl
Qr legno srl
Qr legno srl

Did you know that thin little gap underneath your door can allow some heat to escape? Push a towel or rug tight up against it to prevent cold air from entering.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Keep up with maintenance

VD 0141, Varela Design Varela Design Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
Varela Design

Varela Design
Varela Design
Varela Design

Ideally, you should service your radiators and other heat-providing elements before winter is at its worst.

8. Close all the doors

Doors, MM Video & Rendering Studio MM Video & Rendering Studio
MM Video &amp; Rendering Studio

MM Video & Rendering Studio
MM Video &amp; Rendering Studio
MM Video & Rendering Studio

Not using the study or bedroom right now? Then close those doors, otherwise the heat from your living room (or wherever you are) will escape. 

Underfloor heating: yay or nay? Let’s check it out…

6 Shaker kitchen designs that you won't be able to shake off!
What other tips do you have for us to keep our homes a bit warmer this winter?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks