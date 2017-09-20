21 eye-candy back gardens to give you ideas

Do you ever look at your back garden and just feel a little disappointed? With so many incredible landscaping projects being completed these days, it's easy to feel as though your outdoor space doesn't quite come up to snuff, but we've found 21 beautifully finished gardens to show you today to get your inspiration flowing! Whether you want to mix up the shape of your lawn, think about an outdoor cooking station or add some seating, all of the following pictures will have a little something to get you planning your own garden upgrade.

It's time to get your gardener on the phone, as we know you're going to be tackling a garden makeover with renewed vigour, once you see the next 21 pictures!