21 eye-candy back gardens to give you ideas

press profile homify
Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Do you ever look at your back garden and just feel a little disappointed? With so many incredible landscaping projects being completed these days, it's easy to feel as though your outdoor space doesn't quite come up to snuff, but we've found 21 beautifully finished gardens to show you today to get your inspiration flowing! Whether you want to mix up the shape of your lawn, think about an outdoor cooking station or add some seating, all of the following pictures will have a little something to get you planning your own garden upgrade. 

It's time to get your gardener on the phone, as we know you're going to be tackling a garden makeover with renewed vigour, once you see the next 21 pictures!

1. This garden has a little bit of everything! Lush greenery, chic hardscaping and stylish sculptures. Yes please!

Small, contemporary garden Bracknell, Berkshire
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

Small, contemporary garden Bracknell, Berkshire

Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design
Linsey Evans Garden Design

2. If cooking is your thing, this rear garden will definitely pique your interest! Just look at that phenomenal grilling station!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

3. Yes, this is an enormous garden, but we love all the individual facets, such as sculpted topiaries, loungers and linear lawns!

A Garden for Entertaining in Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

A Garden for Entertaining in

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

4. We've always rather fancied the idea of growing our own food and this innovative back garden is giving us the final push we need!

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

5. There's a lot to be said for a little tradition and this English country garden is exactly what we picture, in terms of swish outdoor spaces with character.

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

6. How about a little stark but stunning garden minimalism? We love the dramatic high white walls and simple planting.

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

7. Talk about sociable garden eye-candy! You'd never want to eat indoors again if you had this set-up in place!

Garden in West London, Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

Garden in West London

Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes
Paul Newman Landscapes

8. The neatness here is incredible and it's thanks, in part, to the use of artificial grass! That's something we'll be trying.

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Garden Design Didsbury

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

9. Small spaces work so well when injected with a huge amount of zingy colour! The rich purples here are perfect against white fencing.

Small urban garden Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

Small urban garden

Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott
Ruth Willmott

10. Did you ever see such a charming urban courtyard garden? It feels so fresh and understated!

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park , Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

11. Eclectic designs are definitely up there with some of our favourites! This is such a personal space that we know you'll have ideas how to improve it for yourself!

homify Eclectic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Who said that plants need to be the main attraction in a garden? These decorative divides really make an artistic statement and look incredible. We want!

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

13. Wow. There's no denying how cool and amazing this garden is! Is that really a massive outdoor cinema screen? Inspired!

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

14. Who couldn't use a little more zen in their lives? This really is the ultimate in spiritual garden nirvana!

homify Asian style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. We couldn't not include this garden, which pivots around a central entertaining pergola! What a well-equipped space for cooking and socialising! We want one!

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building, Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building

Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

16. Well kept lawns and mature tress have been embellished perfectly here, with a garden home gym! Yes, you read that right! This is something we'd LOVE to build, wouldn't you?

Large veranda style garden gymnasium The Swift Organisation Ltd
The Swift Organisation Ltd

Large veranda style garden gymnasium

The Swift Organisation Ltd
The Swift Organisation Ltd
The Swift Organisation Ltd

17. The views, the natural wood, the connection to the house and… THE HOT TUB all make this a garden worth staring at for a few minutes! Not to mention copying!

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Have you ever wanted to create a living room look, out in your garden? You will now! Just look at all the seating and shelving! So unusual.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Green on green on GREEN! Now THIS is a back garden that has retained a charming focus on the flora and fauna in place! What a gorgeous jungle!

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design

Contemporary Garden Design by London Based Garden Designer Josh Ward

Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design
Josh Ward Garden Design

20. Art, paving and amazing lighting… this garden has it all! We'd love an outdoor space that transforms at night and still looks beautiful, like this one!

A contemporary Surrey garden, Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

A contemporary Surrey garden

Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography
Forest Eyes Photography

21. This garden is small but perfectly formed and diverse! A zen vibe is tangible, but then in comes some contemporary colour, fun seating and striking fencing. Serious wow-factor!

Temple Garden, Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

Temple Garden

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

For even more lovely garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspirational front garden designs.

​The simply stunning Scandinavian-style townhouse
Are you ready to upgrade your back garden now?

