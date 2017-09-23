Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 modern kitchens with marble and granite countertops

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Loading admin actions …

At the end of the day, the kitchen remains a working space, meaning it needs to flaunt quite the practical look and present a host of functional elements – not just look beautiful. And of course the materials you pick to adorn your cooking space will play a part in how practical (and pretty) it is deemed to be.

That brings us to today’s piece – the use of marble or granite for your kitchen countertops, seeing as these two are some of the most popular choices due to not only their fabulous looks, but also divine sturdiness. 

But of course it’s not all smooth sailing when it comes to these materials, as marble, for example, is known as a porous material, meaning it’s quite impossible getting a tough stain out of that stone surface. Granite is also quite difficult once it’s been damaged, so be sure not to neglect its maintenance.

But be that as it may, if you are determined to place a marble or granite countertop in your kitchen, then consider today’s piece as prime inspiration for you.

1. The pattern of the granite countertops ensure a delightful character that offset quite nicely with the bold wooden surfaces.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

2. Don’t think that granite doesn’t go well together with mosaic tiles – on the contrary, this tiled backsplash looks most enticing.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

3. As granite is available in various shades, it can complement just about any material, like this caramel-toned wood.

CASA Habitación FGI, Estudio 289 Estudio 289 Modern kitchen
Estudio 289

Estudio 289
Estudio 289
Estudio 289

4. Or how about something darker and more decadent?

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

5. See how striking that hot red becomes when mixed with neutral shades.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

6. These light-hued granite and redwood surfaces ensure a beautifully contrasting end result.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. For a space that needs to look elegant, marble is certainly king.

Depto DLH, T + T Arquitectos T + T Arquitectos Modern kitchen
T + T Arquitectos

T + T Arquitectos
T + T Arquitectos
T + T Arquitectos

8. How about using stone to coat an entire breakfast bar, not just the top surface?

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

9. For a slight contrast, we recommend a soft-grey granite coating in an otherwise white kitchen.

Casa Kompa-Enríquez, Axios Arquitectos Axios Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Axios Arquitectos

Axios Arquitectos
Axios Arquitectos
Axios Arquitectos

10. Talk about creative designs, see how fantastically this island becomes a granite-coated dining table!

Privada El Secreto, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

11. We love how the island’s marble gets repeated in the background, beautifully adorning the backsplash.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

12. Or how about letting granite flow all the way upwards and coat up the entire wall?

Cocinas, ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S. Modern kitchen
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.

ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.
ANDRES COCINAS Y MARMOL S.A.S.

13. Thanks to the dark wood and light granite, this kitchen flaunts an almost monochrome look.

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

14. Don’t you think this sandy (almost pink) hue gives the granite surfaces a slightly feminine look?

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

15. Even though this kitchen is quite narrow, it manages to flaunt a lot of style with its white marble and beach-toned wood.

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

16. Who knew a classy, marble-coated island could look right at home in an industrial-styled kitchen?

Casa ES - Proyecto, FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc. Modern kitchen
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.

FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.
FAARQ—Facundo Arana Arquitecto &amp; asoc.
FAARQ - Facundo Arana Arquitecto & asoc.

17. If you want that granite/marble to enjoy all the attention, better limit its quantity and let it style up, say, just the island.

Cocina | FLEXIBILIDAD INTEGRADA, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Modern kitchen White
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

18. A lover of dark granite and dark wood? Better inject that cooking space with some strong lighting, then.

PZ Arquitectura, Grupo PZ Grupo PZ Classic style kitchen
Grupo PZ

Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ
Grupo PZ

19. We think those top cabinets can work in just about any colour, thanks to the bottom part of the kitchen enjoying a monochrome scheme.

Casa PO, LDC Arquitectura LDC Arquitectura Modern kitchen Metal Wood effect
LDC Arquitectura

LDC Arquitectura
LDC Arquitectura
LDC Arquitectura

20. Less is more; thus, let granite coat up only the island and a small portion of the wall, as this examples shows us.

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern kitchen
Estudio Moron Saad

Encuentro

Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad

Now let’s take a look at 7 wall-cladding ideas for your kitchen.

​10 Feng Shui tips to rid your home of bad energy
Which kitchen do you prefer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks