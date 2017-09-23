​20 modern kitchens with marble and granite countertops

At the end of the day, the kitchen remains a working space, meaning it needs to flaunt quite the practical look and present a host of functional elements – not just look beautiful. And of course the materials you pick to adorn your cooking space will play a part in how practical (and pretty) it is deemed to be.

That brings us to today’s piece – the use of marble or granite for your kitchen countertops, seeing as these two are some of the most popular choices due to not only their fabulous looks, but also divine sturdiness.

But of course it’s not all smooth sailing when it comes to these materials, as marble, for example, is known as a porous material, meaning it’s quite impossible getting a tough stain out of that stone surface. Granite is also quite difficult once it’s been damaged, so be sure not to neglect its maintenance.

But be that as it may, if you are determined to place a marble or granite countertop in your kitchen, then consider today’s piece as prime inspiration for you.