​12 stylish ways to make your small home seem much bigger

It’s no secret that space seems to be getting less and less these days, which, obviously, means our homes are also getting smaller. But wait, does that really have to be a bad thing? Of course not, seeing as you don’t require a lot of space to flaunt a lot of style!

So, with less space and more style in mind, let’s take a look at some tried-and-tested ways in which you can make your small home/flat seem so much bigger – professional interior designers have been following these tips and tricks for who knows how long, and it’s actually easier than you might think…