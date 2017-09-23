Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 stylish ways to make your small home seem much bigger

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
AW17 collection, Loaf Loaf Modern living room
It’s no secret that space seems to be getting less and less these days, which, obviously, means our homes are also getting smaller. But wait, does that really have to be a bad thing? Of course not, seeing as you don’t require a lot of space to flaunt a lot of style!

So, with less space and more style in mind, let’s take a look at some tried-and-tested ways in which you can make your small home/flat seem so much bigger – professional interior designers have been following these tips and tricks for who knows how long, and it’s actually easier than you might think…

1. Embrace minimalism and be more selective with your furniture and décor pieces.

Living Area CUBEArchitects Minimalist living room Wood White white house,wood flooring,wood beams,minimal
Living Area

2. Paint walls a light colour to make a room seem that much bigger (and softer).

Apartment Renovation homify Modern style bedroom bedroom design,dressing room design
Apartment Renovation

3. Use mirrors to create the illusion of more space. Hang one near the window to let it reflect natural light around the room.

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

4. Put those walls to good use by hanging floating shelves and racks for storage.

shelves ZERO9 Country style living room
shelves

5. Semi-transparent curtains are great to let in more light and make a room feel more spacious.

homify Classic style bedroom
6. Separate different areas with a rug, especially if you live in a studio or loft apartment.

Indie Style Interiors - custom rug design Indie Style Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Indie Style Interiors—custom rug design

7. Double-duty furniture pieces are what you should be buying.

Pudding sofa bed Loaf Modern living room sofa bed,sofa,bed,new,orange,guest-bed
Pudding sofa bed

8. Opt for desks and tables that can be folded away when not being used.

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
9. A wall-mounted TV doesn’t use any floor space – clever, right?

Woonhuis Rotterdam, Blokland Interieurbouw Blokland Interieurbouw Living roomTV stands & cabinets
10. Ditch the coat rack and hang up some wall hooks in your entryway to conjure up more legroom.

Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall, Perfect Stays Perfect Stays Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Hallway,wooden,stone,rustic,holiday home,beach house
Treasure House, Polzeath | Cornwall

11. Glass- and transparent furniture will make a room seem more visually spacious.

IOS Contemporary stainless steel coffee table GONZALO DE SALAS Living roomSide tables & trays coffee table,glass coffee table,Modern table,Glass table,Steel table,Metal table,Square table
IOS Contemporary stainless steel coffee table

12. Wall lighting lets you save up on floor- and table space.

Guest Bedroom Roselind Wilson Design Small bedroom bedroom,contemporary bedroom,wall lights,lamps,cushions,wall art
Guest Bedroom

Of course we have more tips, like these 10 ways to get more space without moving house.

Any other space-saving style tips you’d like to share with us?

