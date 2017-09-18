How to hide an ugly radiator

How many times have you looked at your radiator and wished it looked prettier and merged seamlessly with your beautiful interiors? Radiators are one of the essential indoor appliances we cannot do without, yet they can be an irritant to the home interior designs. They are not really a style statement and some of the dated models can look surely ugly and mar the theme of your room. Its another thing to simply get a new upgraded and stylized version but when cost is a serious limitation, what can you do? You hide, cover and disguise the radiator! But cover too much and the radiator won't heat the room!
The problem calls for creative solutions. Here we present some promising and cost effective ways to make radiators look more appealing to the eye and no longer an eye sore in the room.
Whats not to love about this classy and earthy radiator cover? This wooden radiator cupboard not only creates an eye catching spot in room, the potted plants on top offer a well contrasted color and theme for the window. These built-in covers for radiators by Cool Radiators can immediately turn the dull and ugly corner to gorgeous and stylish. Have these stylish covers made in wood colors ranging from deep mahogany to the lighter pine. You cannot go wrong with wood finishes as the neutral brown works well with almost every other color tone.
An enclosed ornate screen like this one is perfect for a small sized radiator when you do not want to cover it completely in a cupboard. The intricate design inspired by traditional Indian handicrafts not only shields the radiator, it serves as a perfect console table in the corridor. Add similar themed elegant screens on the wall to complete the look of a sophisticated space that oozes style and personality of its own. The rug below finishes off the whole look perfectly. Now who can see the radiator below when there's so much beauty to admire above?
This is the simplest and most cost effective solution to hide a radiator isn't it? When spending money is not on your mind, then shifting some furniture in front of the radiator can be really the trick to solve the ugly radiator problem. You want to heat but not the unsightly look of a dated radiator and the bright colored sofa comes to the rescue. If not a statement sofa like this one, then even the modest settee can do wonders in this context. Keep the furniture at a safe distance so there is no damage and the radiator does its job well of warming up the room from
behind the curtains.
A table to conceal the radiator out of view and addition of some brickbats here and there makes the appliance disappear! If the old radiator has been an eyesore then simply add a table of the ideal height which not only does its job of covering the radiator, it adds to the much needed additional , storage space. You cannot add a sofa in each room, can you? But the versatile table with pull out shelves like this one will work perfectly in any space, be it the bedroom, hallway or even the bathroom.
If you can't work against them, work with them! We think this is an interesting approach to hide a radiator. Work around it and create a space that distracts attention from the appliance to other things while the radiator becomes a part of the decor theme. The floating shelf can work wonders with minimal effort. The quirky and contemporary design of this shelf takes the focus from the radiator below to the books and accessories on top. Go sleek or ornate and all of a sudden, the sight of the radiator is no longer a problem.
When no other
trick works, just go for it and paint your radiator all over. Its no mean feat to make radiators look pretty or hide and cover them and still have them functional. Display this neon pink colored radiator with pride in the living room against the quiet backdrop of a white palette. This is bold and beautiful! But if not so loud, choose the color that blends in well with your own design sensibilities. Who knows, if you are an artist you could create a pattern with multi color spray paint even.
