How to hide an ugly radiator

How many times have you looked at your radiator and wished it looked prettier and merged seamlessly with your beautiful interiors? Radiators are one of the essential indoor appliances we cannot do without, yet they can be an irritant to the home interior designs. They are not really a style statement and some of the dated models can look surely ugly and mar the theme of your room. Its another thing to simply get a new upgraded and stylized version but when cost is a serious limitation, what can you do? You hide, cover and disguise the radiator! But cover too much and the radiator won't heat the room!

The problem calls for creative solutions. Here we present some promising and cost effective ways to make radiators look more appealing to the eye and no longer an eye sore in the room.